PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Buenos Aires on Saturday, PM Press Chief Bertalan Havasi told MTI. The main focus of the meeting was the international cooperation between right-wing parties across the world, and the PM also reported on the political advance of the European right.

At the meeting in Argentina, Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsonaro wished each other every success ahead of next year's municipal elections in Brazil and municipal and European Parliament elections in Hungary,

the press chief said.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro shake hands before their bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires on December 9, 2023. The PM will be attending the inauguration of Argentina's new President Javier Milei on December 10 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )