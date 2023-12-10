időjárás 2°C Judit 2023. december 10.
PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

Magyar Nemzet
28 perce
PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Buenos Aires on Saturday, PM Press Chief Bertalan Havasi told MTI. The main focus of the meeting was the international cooperation between right-wing parties across the world, and the PM also reported on the political advance of the European right.

At the meeting in Argentina, Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsonaro wished each other every success ahead of next year's municipal elections in Brazil and municipal and European Parliament elections in Hungary,

the press chief said.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro shake hands before their bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires on December 9, 2023. The PM will be attending the inauguration of Argentina's new President Javier Milei on December 10 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer )

Ajánló

Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Whirlwind diplomacy continues with visit to Argentina.
Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Hungarian companies are poised to provide water supply security investments.
Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Hungary supports EU enlargement into Western Balkans.
PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

Viktor Orban spoke about Ukraine's accession to the EU, the rule of law and the role of NATO in an interview with Le Point newspaper.
Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Even three quarters of left-wing voters have rejected the idea of Ukrainian imports, according to a survey by the Nezopont Institute.
Pressman Mistaken: Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Bill More Lenient Than FARA

Pressman Mistaken: Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Bill More Lenient Than FARA

In the US, any political appointee is free to employ the Foreign Agents Registration Act according to their personal preferences.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Malinka vendégsége

Az Európában még mindig többségben lévő keresztény közösségnek takargatnia kell egyik legnagyobb ünnepét, mert tart attól, hogy felbőszíti vele a muszlim kisebbséget.

