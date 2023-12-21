PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

– We are plagued by three simultaneous challenges: the Russia-Ukraine war, the growing terrorist threat due to the Israeli-Palestinian war and migration, PM Orban told commercial TV2's Tenyek (Facts) program in an interview. This is not our war, Mr Orban pointed out. Although the ongoing propaganda suggests that this is the whole world's war, this is not the case, he added.

He indicated that the number of dead and irreparably injured could be in the hundreds of thousands. He stressed the need for a ceasefire and peace talks, adding that no one in Europe represents this position.

Hungary is the only country in Europe that has been advocating for a ceasefire in Ukraine saying from the very beginning.

Never before has it occurred that a country at war wanted admission into the EU, PM Orban said, in connection with the recent EU summit.

He said it was unclear whether certain Ukrainian territories that are currently under Russian occupation could in fact be part of the EU.

In the event that Ukraine were to become a member, all the aid that has so far been granted to the Central European countries, including Hungary, would be redirected to Kyiv,

– Mr Orban said.

He stressed that Hungary would not agree to the allocation of Hungary's funds to Ukraine. Referring to the upcoming EU summit to be held next February, he said "we anticipate thunders and lightning, and that it will be difficult."

It would be good if we could count on the left, Mr Orban said, emphasizing that there are certain national issues that should not become divisive partisan battles.

The left is openly promoting the idea that Hungary should not receive its EU funds,

– Mr Orban said.

Discussing Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Law, he said when someone gives money to a political actor, they expect something in return. - Now, this is betrayal, because the left knew full well that they would have to meet these expectations from abroad, Mr Orban stressed, indicating that this is why the new legislation was needed.

The trait that some have fought for, while others have betrayed the country runs through the tapestry of Hungarian history,

– he added.

According to PM Orban, one of the most difficult aspects of the recent EU summit was how Hungary could stay out of a decision that the other member states wanted to coerce on it. Considering inflation, he said it was a major achievement to bring it below 10 percent, meaning that the government's target had been met.



Whatever the difficulties, if you don't give up, things will turn out well,

– PM Orban said, concluding the interview.

Earlier, PM Orban shared a post on his Facebook page, urging viewers to tune in to TV2 at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.