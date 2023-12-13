időjárás 4°C Luca , Otília 2023. december 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 4°C
Luca, Otília
2023. december 13.
magyar

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Munkatársunktól
35 perce 33 perce
Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Four-fifths (82 percent) of the total population, and even three-quarters (76 percent) of left-wing voters consider Hungary's eastern neighbor unprepared for EU accession, as a public opinion poll by Real-PR 93 reveals, showing that the Hungarian population almost unanimously believes that currently, Ukraine does not meet the conditions for joining the European Union.

While EU leaders are strongly pushing for Ukraine to join the EU as soon as possible, the Hungarian government voices concerns, stressing that Hungary's eastern neighbor is not even ready to open accession negotiations. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists that the EU must not start membership talks with Ukraine, but should strengthen relations through a strategic partnership instead, and should clarify important issues affecting minority rights, trade in agricultural products, customs and security.

At least four-fifths of the Hungarian population sharing the same opinion on political issues is a rather rare occurrence, but Ukraine's joining of the European Union is such.

The survey findings show that 82 percent of Hungarians think that Ukraine falls short of meeting conditions required for joining the EU, with only eight percent disagreeing, and the number of those who could not or did not want to form an opinion on the subject is even higher.

The share of those who think Ukraine is unprepared is even higher by a few percent, at 85 percent, if only decided voters are taken, and in this same category, only eight percent believe that Ukraine can meet the conditions for EU membership.

The opinion poll shows that, regardless of party sympathies, those who consider Ukraine unfit to join the EU constitute a large majority.

With 76 percent, even voters of left-wing parties hold this opinion, while this figure is higher for Fidesz voters, reaching 94 per cent.

Mere 18 percent of leftist voters think Ukraine is fit to join the EU. The results are independent of sociological characteristics, and this is true when comparing the opinions of individuals living in Budapest and in rural areas, as well as when comparing opinions of different age groups.

Eighty percent of those living in Budapest think that Hungary's war-torn eastern neighbor is unprepared to join the EU, with the figure rising by three percent for people living in rural areas. This figure reaches 77 percent for young people aged below forty, and 84-85 percent for older age groups, while the proportion of those disagreeing is around ten percent regardless of residence and age.

 

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Olivier Hoslet)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fegyelmi vétséget követett el V. Naszályi Márta, a legszigorúbb büntetést kapta

Fegyelmi vétséget követett el V. Naszályi Márta, a legszigorúbb büntetést kapta

origo.hu
Ferenc pápa elárulta, hogy mikor mond le a tisztségéről

Ferenc pápa elárulta, hogy mikor mond le a tisztségéről

origo.hu
Vastag Csaba felesége: Az elején valamilyen szinten ez egy pofon volt

Vastag Csaba felesége: Az elején valamilyen szinten ez egy pofon volt

borsonline.hu
Van mitől tartaniuk az oroszoknak: a világ legerősebb tankját fejlesztik Nyugaton – Magyar mérnökök dolgoznak a Párducon

Van mitől tartaniuk az oroszoknak: a világ legerősebb tankját fejlesztik Nyugaton – Magyar mérnökök dolgoznak a Párducon

vg.hu
Így spóroljunk karácsonykor a költségeken – 4 tuti tipp és receptek

Így spóroljunk karácsonykor a költségeken – 4 tuti tipp és receptek

mindmegette.hu
Jourovánál teljesen elgurult a gyógyszer, miután megnézte a nemzeti konzultációt

Jourovánál teljesen elgurult a gyógyszer, miután megnézte a nemzeti konzultációt

mandiner.hu
Elképesztő káoszt okozott egy csivava az autópályán + videó

Elképesztő káoszt okozott egy csivava az autópályán + videó

origo.hu
Már 47 éves a magyar fociválogatott legnagyobb rejtélye

Már 47 éves a magyar fociválogatott legnagyobb rejtélye

origo.hu
A túlsúly, a diéta és az emésztőrendszeri betegségek is csökkenthetik a vasszintet a szervezetedben(x)

A túlsúly, a diéta és az emésztőrendszeri betegségek is csökkenthetik a vasszintet a szervezetedben(x)

life.hu
Ezzel a feltétellel támogathatja Magyarország Ukrajna további finanszírozását

Ezzel a feltétellel támogathatja Magyarország Ukrajna további finanszírozását

magyarnemzet.hu
A téli bőrápolás buktatói (x)

A téli bőrápolás buktatói (x)

life.hu
Karácsony főtanácsadója támogatná Ukrajna EU-tagságát

Karácsony főtanácsadója támogatná Ukrajna EU-tagságát

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Member states supporting EU enlargement are a minority, the head of the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry told a press conference.
PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

In an exclusive podcast interview, Hungary's prime minister talks about the EU, Ukraine and football.
Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, explained why Western states are not independent.
Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi explains.
Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba on Ukraine's European integration aspirations, in Brussels.
Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Even France is reconsidering support for Ukraine's EU membership.
Joe Biden csúnyán odaszúrt Netanjahunak

Joe Biden csúnyán odaszúrt Netanjahunak

Az amerikai elnök szerint az izraeli kormányfőnek meg kell változtatnia a kormányát, hogy képes legyen hosszú távú megoldást találni az izraeli–palesztin konfliktusra.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Orbán legnagyobb ellenfelét mosdatja a balos boszorkánykonyha

Még minket is megtaláltak, de csúnyán mellélőttek.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu