"Some in Kyiv Truly Considered Hungary a Security Threat"

Kyiv recently adopted a new law on minorities. Why aren't we celebrating with champagne yet?

Because we do not see the provision of minority rights as a gesture for which we should be grateful, but as a minimum expectation. We have never given the impression that we would accept less than one hundred percent regarding the restoration of minority rights. Still, the recently adopted package of laws in Kyiv is more than I could have hoped for in light of recent years. Given the current political realities, the significance of the developments should not be underestimated, even if there is still work to be done. It is far from being the case that they have perfectly assessed the needs of Transcarpathian Hungarians and fully addressed the problems. Meanwhile, it is obvious that the summit on Ukraine's EU accession and the next major financial package forced them to take steps. Being aware that they would face resistance from Hungary on both issues, they tried to take some positive action.

About two-thirds of the way has been covered with this step, only one-third remains to be completed, and then the sting is taken out of bilateral relations.

Why does Kyiv go into so much trouble because of a community of barely 150 thousand?

This is the million-dollar question. Transcarpathia was not at all important to the Ukrainian leadership before 2014. An average person living in eastern Ukraine or in Kyiv had little idea what life was like in this remote region of Ukraine. And this situation hasn't changed much, I dare say. By today, however, people have developed the false idea that some kind of Hungarian dominance prevails in Transcarpathia. However, this was not true even when the population of ethnic Hungarians was high. According to the last survey in 2001, the Hungarian community numbered between 150 and 160 thousand, accounting for only about ten percent of the population in Transcarpathia.

It is incomprehensible why the leaders of Ukraine, a country with a population of more than 45 million, thought that leaving the "Hungarian issue" - an issue of marginal importance to Ukraine nationally - unresolved was worth a long political dispute with Hungary.

If I don't assume that they were interested in a conflict in the first place, perhaps what happened is that when they started to curb ethnic minority rights, primarily aimed at Russians after 2014, they did not assess what problems this could lead to in relation to Hungary. And when they realized, they felt they couldn't back out of the situation without losing face. Looking back, they can see what price they had to pay.

Wouldn't Ukraine's EU accession also be in the interest of Transcarpathian Hungarians?

In politics, decision-makers often come to face dilemmas where it would be difficult to weigh the positive and negative consequences of a decision on precision scales. From a Hungarian national perspective, however, it is now clear that it is contrary to our interest to bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. After the quick candidate status and the start of accession negotiations, a possible fast-track membership would certainly do more harm than good in a Hungarian aspect. Although there are limitations, but even now we are able to deliver help to Hungarians in Transcarpathia, as to the rest of Ukraine.

Accession would not improve this substantially, but we would have to shoulder all the misery of Ukraine.

However, at the EU summit Hungary did not stand in the way of opening accession talks.

An elegant solution has been reached, indicating that we disagree with the decision, but – as in the case of sanctions – the unity of the European Union is valuable enough for us not to hinder the clear will of the majority. Our view on the financial aid to Ukraine is different, because it puts Hungary's direct financial interests at stake, since the EU has linked assistance to Ukraine to its budget, while owing us considerable funds from this budget.