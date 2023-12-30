időjárás 8°C Dávid 2023. december 30.
Dávid
2023. december 30.
Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

The Orban government has committed to a 32.2 percent raise in the average teacher's salary from January 1, 2024.

The salary of trainee teachers will reach HUF 528,800, compared to the HUF 400,000 in 2023, a fixed amount stipulated by the legislation outlining a new career path for teachers. The government has ensured that no teacher will earn less than this.

To support the increased salaries in February, the government has decided to allocate funds from the central budget to all public, religious, and private educational institutions.

The government also plans to re-regulate the concepts of teacher certification and institutional supervision, in order to reduce administrative burdens.

Notably, the practice of teacher supervision and head teacher supervision will be abolished. The new rules will make teacher certification a voluntary process and significantly reduce the required practical training time for promotion.

Under the revised salary scales effective January 1, 2024, a teacher's monthly salary must not fall below HUF 538,000 in the "Teacher I" category, HUF 555,000 in the "Teacher II" category, HUF 630,000 for Master Teachers, and HUF 750,000 for Researching Teachers. The Interior Ministry's proposal includes recognizing a master's degree with an additional 2 percent salary increase, as well as a professional qualification in specific subjects (mathematics, digital culture, science-environment, physics, chemistry, biology, geography) warranting an extra 4 percent wage hike for teachers in those fields, according to the ministry's statement.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo:MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

