Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, held talks with former Czech premier Andrej Babis, the head of the opposition ANO party, in Budapest on Tuesday, Mr Orban's press chief said.

The two leaders discussed topical issues concerning the European Union and central Europe,

They also talked about inter-party matters, as they both lead political groups that attach prime importance to policies aimed at protecting national sovereignty,

− Mr Orban's press chief said.