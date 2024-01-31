Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Maintaining international attention on the Western Balkans in an era of threats is crucial for preserving the stability of the region, and Hungary continues to play its part in this, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, after talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Defense Minister Zukan Helez in Sarajevo.

Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky underscored Hungary’s vested interest in the political and economic stability of the South-Eastern European region, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, as it significantly contributes to the security of Hungary and Europe.

We are ready to deepen bilateral military cooperation, be it through professional meetings or trainings. Our defence ministries are constantly collaborating to strengthen relations,

– Hungary’s defense minister has said.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized Hungary’s upcoming presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year. „One of our primary objectives during the Hungarian EU Presidency is to underscore the significance of EU enlargement and the imperative to bolster Europe’s defense capabilities,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky will meet with leaders of the EUFOR Althea peacekeeping mission, initiated by the European Union 20 years ago. This includes Hungarian Major General Laszlo Sticz, the commander in charge of the mission this year, as well as Hungarian troops serving in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)