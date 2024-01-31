időjárás °C Marcella 2024. január 31.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Marcella
2024. január 31.
magyar

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Odrobina Kristóf
16 perce
Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, Hungary's defense minister has said, after meeting his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that Hungary is prepared to deepen bilateral military cooperation, whether through professional meetings or training sessions.”

Maintaining international attention on the Western Balkans in an era of threats is crucial for preserving the stability of the region, and Hungary continues to play its part in this, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, after talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Defense Minister Zukan Helez in Sarajevo.

Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky underscored Hungary’s vested interest in the political and economic stability of the South-Eastern European region, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, as it significantly contributes to the security of Hungary and Europe.

We are ready to deepen bilateral military cooperation, be it through professional meetings or trainings. Our defence ministries are constantly collaborating to strengthen relations,

– Hungary’s defense minister has said.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized Hungary’s upcoming presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year. „One of our primary objectives during the Hungarian EU Presidency is to underscore the significance of EU enlargement and the imperative to bolster Europe’s defense capabilities,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky will meet with leaders of the EUFOR Althea peacekeeping mission, initiated by the European Union 20 years ago. This includes Hungarian Major General Laszlo Sticz, the commander in charge of the mission this year, as well as Hungarian troops serving in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Bakondi György: Továbbra is a migránsok elosztását erőlteti az Európai Unió

Bakondi György: Továbbra is a migránsok elosztását erőlteti az Európai Unió

origo.hu
Videón mutatjuk Gyurcsányék épülő luxuslakását

Videón mutatjuk Gyurcsányék épülő luxuslakását

origo.hu
5 vitamindús, laktató téli leves a hideg napokra

5 vitamindús, laktató téli leves a hideg napokra

mindmegette.hu
Kemény üzenetet küldött az EU-nak az amerikai szenátor – teljes mellszélességgel kiállt Magyarország mellett!

Kemény üzenetet küldött az EU-nak az amerikai szenátor – teljes mellszélességgel kiállt Magyarország mellett!

mandiner.hu
Csitrivé műttette magát a Rosalinda sztárja: rá sem ismerni az 52 éves Thaliára

Csitrivé műttette magát a Rosalinda sztárja: rá sem ismerni az 52 éves Thaliára

ripost.hu
Kitálalt a román politikus: a román miniszterelnök négy erdélyi megye autonómiáját ígérte Orbánnak

Kitálalt a román politikus: a román miniszterelnök négy erdélyi megye autonómiáját ígérte Orbánnak

mandiner.hu
Teljes a pánik Németországban: orosz támadást várnak

Teljes a pánik Németországban: orosz támadást várnak

origo.hu
La Liga: Nem tartom kizártnak, hogy a jövőben még leszek a Barcelona edzője – Xavi

La Liga: Nem tartom kizártnak, hogy a jövőben még leszek a Barcelona edzője – Xavi

nemzetisport.hu
Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Most megtudhatod, mit hoz neked a Sárkány éve!

Most megtudhatod, mit hoz neked a Sárkány éve!

astronet.hu
Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

life.hu
Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

"In Hungary, a clear majority sees a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”
"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.
War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Hungary's state secretary for foreign affairs spoke about a future meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Donáth Anna kikotyogta Gyurcsány féltve őrzött titkát

Ebből balhé lesz!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu