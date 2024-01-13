MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

"The double standard in Brussels is infuriating. While the Tusk government in Poland is trampling the rule of law, the European Commission turns its head," said Hungary's European Parliamentary Fidesz group on Friday, Hir TV reported. The party group said that together with the EP Christian Democratic People's Party group they had submitted to the European Commission a joint written inquiry in which they draw attention to the gross violation of the rule of law in the Tusk government actions.
At times like this, when people of favorable political leanings and who dance to their tune stomp all over the law, then Brussels does not care about the rule of law and claims it has no authority. Yet, they vindicate the right and authority to have a say in everything, otherwise. This is a blatant double standard, a stunning illustration of what the whole rule of law operation in Brussels has degenerated to.
MEP Hidveghi stated in Hir TV's current events program on Friday evening.