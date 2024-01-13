időjárás °C Veronika 2024. január 13.
MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

Magyar Nemzet
18 perce
MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

"The silence from Brussels regarding the scandalous events in Poland is deafening," Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi told Hir TV in describing the Left's utter lack of response, and how those who have been the most vocal in demanding the rule of law are suddenly not speaking out.

"The double standard in Brussels is infuriating. While the Tusk government in Poland is trampling the rule of law, the European Commission turns its head," said Hungary's European Parliamentary Fidesz group on Friday, Hir TV reported. The party group said that together with the EP Christian Democratic People's Party group they had submitted to the European Commission a joint written inquiry in which they draw attention to the gross violation of the rule of law in the Tusk government actions.

At times like this, when people of favorable political leanings and who dance to their tune stomp all over the law, then Brussels does not care about the rule of law and claims it has no authority. Yet, they vindicate the right and authority to have a say in everything, otherwise. This is a blatant double standard, a stunning illustration of what the whole rule of law operation in Brussels has degenerated to.

MEP Hidveghi stated in Hir TV's current events program on Friday evening.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Warsaw to protest against the government of Donald Tusk. The movement to protect democracy and media freedom was initiated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, who ruled the country until last December.

According to the Fidesz MEP, it is clear that currently in Poland, a political revenge and showdown is taking place

that also includes the revenge of the Soros network, as they have been present in the Polish elections and campaign in recent years.

Next week in Strasbourg, Hungary will be on the agenda over rule of law issues, however he stressed that the Fidesz MEP group plans to focus attention on the Polish case.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: MTI/Fidesz European Parliamentary Group)
 

Csépányi Balázs

Ujhelyi váratlan húzása: véresen komolyan veszi Orbán megbuktatását

István nem tréfál.

