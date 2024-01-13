MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Warsaw to protest against the government of Donald Tusk. The movement to protect democracy and media freedom was initiated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, who ruled the country until last December.

According to the Fidesz MEP, it is clear that currently in Poland, a political revenge and showdown is taking place

that also includes the revenge of the Soros network, as they have been present in the Polish elections and campaign in recent years.

Next week in Strasbourg, Hungary will be on the agenda over rule of law issues, however he stressed that the Fidesz MEP group plans to focus attention on the Polish case.

