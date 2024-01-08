időjárás °C Gyöngyvér 2024. január 8.
Gyöngyvér
2024. január 8.
Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

In Poland, we can see what happens if Soros wins, and the Serbian protests show what happens if he loses, political scientist Gabor G. Fodor wrote. The 21st Century Institute's strategic director explained his views on HIR TV's Bayer Show.

There is external intervention, of which Hungary is a target, political scientist Gabor G. Fodor says, adding that the Orban government has made some conscious strategic efforts to eliminate these loopholes.

It's rather intriguing that in Poland, where we saw two right-wing parties compete with each other, it was possible to open up the country for globalists, America, migration and Brussels, the expert said.

When we sit here comfortably, laughing at jokes and reveling in the goodness of our lives, it's essential to acknowledge that this state of affairs didn't simply materialize on its own. It took a huge political effort, and when I say that 2024 will be a super year, I may as well add that it will be a super difficult year, because they will not allow Hungarian practice or Orban to become a precedent. Thus, they will do everything to intervene,

– the strategic director of the 21st Century Institute pointed out. He added that  

the upcoming elections in Brussels have high stakes.

He recalled that even though Serbia has a legitimate government through a legitimate election, there are mass protests and the recipe is practically the same as it was in many other countries. 

A single botanical handbook wouldn't suffice to elucidate the myriad flowered revolutions that unfolded with the same pattern in the former Soviet states, or even here, in Ukraine. The patterns and the logic were the same, yet we were able to prevent all this.

 

 

Cover photo: Gabor G. Fodor (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

Manfred Weber's Revenge Campaign Against Hungarians

The politician blames Viktor Orban for his failures caused by his avarice.
Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

Hungary and Hungarians Across the World Stand Behind Transcarpathia's Hungarian Community

The Hungarian government will continue to do everything in the future to help Hungarians in Transcarpathia.
Agency Detects Shocking Gratuities in Health Care, Despite Strict Punishment

Agency Detects Shocking Gratuities in Health Care, Despite Strict Punishment

New campaign kicks off to eliminate gratuities in health care.
As 1,172M Engage in National Consultation, Powerful Message Emerges + video

As 1,172M Engage in National Consultation, Powerful Message Emerges + video

Representatives of the European Left are working to bypass the will of the Hungarian people.
Migrants Ring In New Year With Violence And Rape

Migrants Ring In New Year With Violence And Rape

In France, migrants are continuing their criminal activities into the New Year, picking up where they left off in 2023.
Mass Migration is the Actual Danger Threatening Europe

Mass Migration is the Actual Danger Threatening Europe

The migration pact adopted in Brussels in the last days of the year will make everyday life in the western part of the continent even worse and more dangerous.
Csépányi Balázs

Íme a gyáva libsi összekacsintás: Koltai Róbert gyomorforgató viccelődése

Illetékes elvtárs akcióba lendült.

