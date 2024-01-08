Political Scientist: 2024 Will Be Super Difficult + Video

There is external intervention, of which Hungary is a target, political scientist Gabor G. Fodor says, adding that the Orban government has made some conscious strategic efforts to eliminate these loopholes.

It's rather intriguing that in Poland, where we saw two right-wing parties compete with each other, it was possible to open up the country for globalists, America, migration and Brussels, the expert said.

When we sit here comfortably, laughing at jokes and reveling in the goodness of our lives, it's essential to acknowledge that this state of affairs didn't simply materialize on its own. It took a huge political effort, and when I say that 2024 will be a super year, I may as well add that it will be a super difficult year, because they will not allow Hungarian practice or Orban to become a precedent. Thus, they will do everything to intervene,

– the strategic director of the 21st Century Institute pointed out. He added that

the upcoming elections in Brussels have high stakes.

He recalled that even though Serbia has a legitimate government through a legitimate election, there are mass protests and the recipe is practically the same as it was in many other countries.