Powerful Message Formulating with 1,172M People Already Having Participated in National Consultation Survey + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Powerful Message Formulating with 1,172M People Already Having Participated in National Consultation Survey + video

"The number of returned national consultation questionnaires is steadily growing. A total of 1,172 million people have filled out the government's latest national consultation public survey so far. This goes to show that there's an extremely powerful message being formulated that can't even be ignored in Brussels," Zoltan Kovacs said in a video message on Facebook. Hungary's state secretary for international communication and relations pointed out that

representatives of the European Left continually indicated even during the holidays that they’re working to bypass the will of the Hungarian people on issues such as  migration, the financing of war and the scrapping of the caps on household utility prices.

He noted that David Koranyi putting in a new appearance reveals that the Hungarian and European Left is working to make sure that Hungarians do not receive the funds they are entitled to.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Csépányi Balázs

Előkerült egy videó, Kunhalmi Ágnesen röhög a világháló + videó

A szocik társelnöke ismét megvillantotta különleges tehetségét.

