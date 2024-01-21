"We Cannot Watch Idly As 'Hedonistic Pagans' Destroy What We Have Struggled To Rebuild"

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has expressed sincere hope that a positive assessment of the first payment request from Poland will be presented soon. Earlier, while acknowledging the achievements the Hungarian government reached, he said that "if we block money to get results, we should unblock the money when we get results". What kind of results can we talk about in Poland that would be so convincing to the commissioner?

It is difficult to talk about results, unless riding roughshod over the freedom of the press and freedom of expression is considered a result, if the unlawful removal of the heads of Polish public television and radio, and the state news agency, with the help of law enforcement, is a result. Or perhaps a result means the open threats against judges and attempts at their removal, and the open political attacks targeting the constitutional court; or the political showdown, the unlawful arrests of high-ranking right-wing politicians who had been granted presidential pardons. Or possibly the hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets to protest Tusk's political terror and the actions taken by the new left-wing government is seen as a "result", proof that the freedom of assembly exists.

Meanwhile, Brussels, the NGOs in Soros's network and the Democrat-led United States remain consistently silent, no procedure has been initiated and no condemnation has been made.

In fact, the EU commissioner even seems to be offering a reward for breaking the law. It will be difficult to turn back from here, this new form of applying double standards will set a dangerous precedent.

Elections are coming up. The EU elites appear to want to corner right-wing forces: money or sovereign ideology. Will this year's June be the test?

Democracy is fundamentally and unquestionably distinguished from autocracy by the violent acquisition and/or retention of power (Gunter Frolich/Roman Herzog Institut). If the Tusk government's rampage in Poland is approved by Brussels, it can indeed be seen as a kind of cornering certain political forces. Moreover, it can be seen as an open disregard of the will of the people that countries that help globalist/Brusselsite forces into power receive support unconditionally, while countries with sovereigntist governments face retaliation. Schuman, De Gasperi, and especially De Gaulle are now turning in their graves.

Could the elections bring about a change in the EU's atmosphere? In current forecasts, the right -wing is expected to strengthen.

The European Union is now in crisis, and one way out could be offered by a conservative, more cohesive, right-wing, sovereigntist community growing stronger and gaining more room for maneuver in the European Parliament.

However, it is also a justified aspiration to replace the community, which is currently slow and bureaucratic, with a more efficient EU, capable of responding more swiftly to the challenges of the 21st century, and capable of defending itself. However, this can only be supported if the implementation is not carried out in the spirit of arbitrary imperial ambitions, and a further important condition for this would be a genuinely new approach assumed by France, and especially Germany in their relations with their EU and other European neighbors and allies.

The new direction aiming for a change can only be promising if Germany's leaders also realize that cooperation between Germany and Central and Eastern Europe - based on mutual respect and serving all the parties' national interests - can be the way for the continent to overcome the troubles.

"I am convinced that Poland can fully rebuild its position as a state that respects the rule of law," Commissioner Reynders said. If after the EP elections, the current left remains dominant, is there a chance that similar statements will be made about Hungary led by Viktor Orban, or is the gap between the sides too wide?

The European Union is rich but weak, rejects its Christian heritage, seeks to carry out a population replacement, pursues LGBTQ ideology, and all this has led to the emergence of a political class that is no longer accountable (see sms-gate), and no longer has any Christian or democratic convictions (see neo-Marxism, or the spread of gender doctrines), as the Hungarian prime minister pointed out in his speech delivered in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo) last year. And the federalist governance in Europe has led to an unaccountable empire. Therefore, "we have no other choice. For all our love of Europe, for all that it is ours, we must fight," Viktor Orban said last year.

According to Brower's principle of think globally, act locally, this can be one of the main messages: we Hungarians cannot watch idly as "hedonistic pagans" destroy what we have struggled to rebuild - with new vigor since 2010 - after more than 40 years of communist oppression.

The dogs bark but the caravan moves on, as the original Turkish saying goes. Currently, the polls show that Hungary's national side is on course for another double victory in 2024, in the European Parliament and municipal elections. And the dollar Left is no longer helped by sealed fundraising collection boxes, hundreds of millions in micro-donations, nonpartisan party activists, or the false myth of clean-handed NGOs.

Cover photo: Zoltan Lomniczi Jr, constitutional lawyer, at the conference The Age of Crises - The Results of Project Europe Research organized by the Szazadveg Foundation at Varkert Bazar on January 17, 2022 (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)