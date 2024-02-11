Bertold , Marietta 2024. február 11.
2024. február 11.
Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

Police pushed back protesters who were attempting to march to the Hungarian embassy in Rome on Saturday to demand the release of a far-left activist detained in Hungary.

The protection of the diplomatic mission's building was secured by the Italian authorities. The streets leading to the embassy were blocked, impeding access, as reported by the local correspondent of the Hungarian state news agency.

Nearly a hundred protesters tried to breach the police cordon. The demonstrators threw smoke bombs and were repelled by law enforcement officers. 

The protesting rally was orchestrated by the so-called anarchist university movements. They staged another pro-Palestinian march, a recurring event every Saturday since October. This time, however, the demonstration also called for the release of the far-left Italian woman Ilaria Salis, currently held in Hungary.

A banner at the forefront of the procession from Rome's La Sapienza University read: "Let everyone from Hungary to Palestine be free!"- as demonstrators chanted:

We are all anti-fascists! Let everyone out of jails! Free Palestine!

On January 30, near the Hungarian Embassy in Rome, a prominent Italian street artist's work appeared on a building wall, depicting symbolically an Italian woman tearing off her handcuffs.

In the heart of Milan, approximately 100 members of the Sentinelle (Guards) movement staged a demonstration advocating for the release of a woman detained in Hungary.

 

Cover photo: Far-left Italian activist Ilaria Salis attends trial (Source: Screenshot/Hír TV)

Ajánló

Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

Katalin Novak Resigns As President of the Republic of Hungary

"Last April, I decided in favor of granting a pardon in the belief that the convict had not abused his position that involved working with children. I was wrong," Katalin Novak admitted.
Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

The EU hasn't forgotten about the Western Balkans, enlargement and neighborhood commissioner says.
FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

FM: Hungarian Government Says What It Does and Does What It Says

The Hungarian government has always been honest about its strategy and its goals.
Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

Washington Scraps Tax Treaty with Hungary

While the US is imposing sanctions on Hungary, it continues to do business with Russia.
Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

Action for Democracy Moves Diplomatic Strings

A4D's network is linked to the US Democratic Party and its policies serve the party's interests.
Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Ambassador Pressman is instrumental in America exerting pressure on Hungary concerning Sweden’s NATO accession.
