Hamarosan megszólal Orbán Viktor – kövesse nálunk élőben!

magyar

FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

– Until now, communism has been the only system that elevated the standardization of individuals, the formation of communities into one uniform mass to the level of ideology, Hungary's finance minister said in his latest video shared on social media. Mihaly Varga also mentioned that, unfortunately, history provides many examples of attacks against certain communities, such as the ones we can witness these days. 

At the moment, we often feel like we are in the crosshairs of fires,

– Mr Varga said.  In the West, intellectual attacks are destroying communities, while in the East, a real war is taking its toll every day, he added.

Perhaps the only good news is that if are strengthen our communities, we'll also have a better chance for peace. Unfortunately, throughout history, people tend to repeat the same mistakes," Finance Minister Varga said, adding that 

remembrance is key, to make future generations more protected from such recurrences.

 

Cover photo: Finance Minister Mihaly Varga (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)

Ajánló

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

In his latest Facebook post, FM Szijjarto welcomed Donald Trump's landslide victory. Earlier, Mr Trump had described Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as a tough, smart man.
Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

Brussels To Take Away Member States’ Rights

The European Union continues the process of amending the EU treaties with Donald Tusk’s assistance.
State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

„In fact, the situation is even more serious: let's not forget that the left would be willing to dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line in Ukraine.”
Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

Donald Trump: PM Orban Is A Tough, Smart Man

The former US President praised Hungary's prime minister at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

Help Is Still Needed After Two Years Into The War

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid has helped more than half a million people in need because of the war.
Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

Ukraine is on the defensive, while there is progress on Russia's side, the security expert said.
Csépányi Balázs

Kálmán Olga gigantikus öngólja Gyurcsányék vesztét okozhatja

Főhet a feje az őszödi böszmének.

