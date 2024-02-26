FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

– Until now, communism has been the only system that elevated the standardization of individuals, the formation of communities into one uniform mass to the level of ideology, Hungary's finance minister said in his latest video shared on social media. Mihaly Varga also mentioned that, unfortunately, history provides many examples of attacks against certain communities, such as the ones we can witness these days.

At the moment, we often feel like we are in the crosshairs of fires,

– Mr Varga said. In the West, intellectual attacks are destroying communities, while in the East, a real war is taking its toll every day, he added.

Perhaps the only good news is that if are strengthen our communities, we'll also have a better chance for peace. Unfortunately, throughout history, people tend to repeat the same mistakes," Finance Minister Varga said, adding that