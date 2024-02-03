George Soros At Other End

According to the analysis by Janos Zila published on the Center's website, the Left in the US explicitly aims to oust Hungary's national government and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The analyst recalled that since the outbreak of the "rolling dollars scandal", the left and the organization channeling the money to Hungary have communicated that they collected micro-donations from Hungarian citizens living abroad, which they used in a so-called "culture change" campaign ahead of the 2022 parliamentary elections.

He added that David Koranyi even claimed that donors were asked for their passport numbers so that their nationality could be checked. It was later proved that the data form they used on their fundraising platform did not ask for this information, and only a limited number of donors contributed to the fundraising. Then, they claimed that they had received donations from institutions, but not from the Soros Institute for Open Society. One explanation followed the other, before they came up with the "fairy tale of fundraising boxes", he wrote, recollecting opposition claims.

What the opposition claimed appeared to be rather shaky from the outset,

he pointed out, adding that so far "it was just quesswork regarding who the funds of 4 billion forints came from before the elections in Hungary, obviously in a bid to influence the outcome.

Photo: Source: Center for Fundamental Rights

He highlighted that in one of the videos published on X, Kati Marton, the chair of the Action for Democracy board answers in the affirmative when asked if Mr. Soros was the main sponsor of the organization. Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO and a member of the Action for Democracy advisory board, said that "in the United States, no one like George Soros supports the Hungarian Left".

In its article, the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out that Kati Marton has long been an "important functionary" in the open society network. She was a board member of Soros's university and worked for the Human Rights Watch, which is supported by George Soros with substantial funds. Like George Soros, she is also a member of the influential Council on Foreign Relations.

The author noted that Peter Marki-Zay, president of the Everyone's Hungary Movement and the opposition's prime ministerial candidate, was particularly grateful to Kati Marton from the beginning in connection with the funding from abroad, saying in August 2022 that she had done a lot to make their campaign successful.

The article pointed out that Wesley Clark is a board member of the Atlantic Council backed by George Soros, and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2007 Democratic primaries.

In is book on George Soros published in 2017, Andreas von Retyi wrote that "Soros, who was already plotting against Russia", wanted him to play a key role in providing arms supplies to the Ukrainian army, Janos Zila added.

In the recently released recordings, David Koranyi pointed out that the Action for Democracy falls under a legal classification in the United States that allows them not to disclose the identity of their sponsors, so "their investment enjoys protection", the analyst highlighted.

In the analyst's view, David Koranyi's admission suggests that the organisation's aim was to conceal and carry out a covert operation leading to a change of government.

Now they have been exposed,

he stated.

In Janos Zila's assessment, the published videos answer the question of why influential individuals and organizations linked to the Left in the US are mobilizing billions of dollars in financial resources to "replace the Hungarian right-wing cabinet with a puppet government". He quoted Wesley Clark as saying that "Orban is a big favorite of the Republican Party. The conservatives model their program on Orban". So, despite the fact that the Democrats, the US State Department and the EU don't like Orban, he enjoys plenty of support in the US.

Hungary's prime minister "stands in the way of the globalists overseas" not only because he opposes the war and does not allow Hungary to be dragged into it against the country's interests, but also because he has become a point of reference in the US, indirectly, a domestic political actor, who poses a threat to the goals of the liberal mainstream,

the analyst emphasized. It is no coincidence that "the Soros network has turned its full arsenal against the right-wing leadership of our country, but the current revelations have delivered another severe blow to them", he added.

Cover photo: George Soros (Photo: MTI/EPA/Clemens Bilan)