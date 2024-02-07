Rómeó , Tódor 2024. február 7.
Rómeó, Tódor
2024. február 7.

Reagált Izrael budapesti nagykövetsége Gyöngyösi Márton antiszemita kijelentésére

magyar

PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

The European Parliament met to assess the outcome of the special EU summit, and reaffirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Out on the streets, hundreds of thousands of European farmers are protesting against Brussels' decisions that are ruining farmers and agriculture. On the borderlands, millions of illegal migrants are pouring into Europe across the EU's unprotected external borders,

MEP Tamas Deutsch, leader of the Fidesz delegation to the EP, said, adding that "huge corruption scandals have come to light within this house and other EU institutions. Brussels is the world's capital of corruption, with the European Parliament leading the way."

It's as clear as daylight that change is needed in Brussels. In June, not only Hungarians but people across Europe will have the opportunity to finally oust the corrupt and good-for-nothing Brussels bureaucrats.

The MEP shared his remarks in the plenary session of the European Parliament, during a debate that was attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the debate, MEPs assessed the outcome of the extraordinary EU summit, namely the decision on the €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine.

Charles Michel (Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt)

The Council decision taken on February 1 demonstrates unity and determination, European Council President Charles Michel said in his statement at the start of the debate.

It shows that we are not intimidated by Russia, and that we continue to support  Ukraine and the future of Ukrainian people,

Michel said, adding that each European euro mobilized to support Ukraine is a euro invested for our own security and for our own prosperity. At the same time, "we appeal to the United States House of Representatives so that the 60 billion dollars that are necessary to guarantee Ukraine's financial stability can be quickly released," president of the European Council stressed. Charles Michel also said that an additional €14 billion would be dedicated to the management of migration.

In her statement, Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the vote on the EU's €50 billion aid to Ukraine had attracted a lot of attention and thanked the EU for its support, underlining that the EU would support Ukraine as long as it was needed. The European Commission president reiterated that Europe stands with Ukraine and that payments will start as early as March.

"This parliament has backed our proposal from the very beginning, and today I would like to thank you for your unwavering support. This is what it means to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. With your approval, we will be able to make important payments to Ukraine as early as March,

said von der Leyen. 

 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l3), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l2) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (l) at the extraordinary summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels, February 1, 2024. From right: Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov (r2) and Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden (r) Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Unlike the presidents, the left-wing mainstream in the European Parliament turned the session into an 'Orban show' once again.

Katalin Cseh, vice-chair of the Renew Europe group, said that Viktor Orban's blackmailing policy had failed and that the aid to Ukraine was a matter of life and death.

WEBER, Manfred
Manfred Weber Photo: Julien Warnand

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party, said that Orban's blackmail could not stand in the way of European unity and that the €50 billion aid would allow reforms in Ukraine to get underway. He said that we know Ukraine will win the war, that threats do not work, and thanked Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his committed support.

The Greens' co- president said the February EU summit proved that the 26 countries are stronger together than Viktor Orban alone, and called for Article 7 proceedings against Hungary.

This dominant atmosphere was only broken by speakers such as German Gunnar Beck, Identity and Democracy group, who noted that although Ursula von der Leyen said February 1 was a "good day", it was really about the EU's blackmail of Viktor Orban.

Gunnar Beck pointed out that the approved aid for Ukraine could have been used to support European farmers, but the EU funds will now line the pockets of the US arms manufacturers.

 Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) attends the extraordinary summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on February 1, 2024. Next to him is Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden.  (Poto: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer) 

 

 

