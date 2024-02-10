Germany will hold three provincial elections this year, where the ruling parties appear poised to extend their losing streak. Just how desperate the coalition parties are is illustrated by the fact that they too would like to stop the uncontrolled illegal migration – after having caused the problems in recent years with their flawed immigration policies.

According to a recent survey by Wahlkreisprognose, the political landscape in eastern Germany has become notably intricate with the inclusion of Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW.

The politician departed from the Left Party amid controversies to establish the BSW, a party distinguished by its anti-Ukrainian stance and, as asserted by its leader, its advocacy for stricter immigration control.

Falls das Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht zur Landtagswahl in Sachsen-Anhalt antreten würde, käme es aus dem Stand auf 23 Prozent der Wählerstimmen. Die #CDU bliebe dann knapp vor der #AfD. Alle anderen Parteien würden an der Fünfprozenthürde scheitern. Mehr dazu:… https://t.co/QxlF0gIKqz pic.twitter.com/eqJ21T8EUN — Wahlkreisprognose (@wkprognose) January 30, 2024

Initially, experts raised concerns that the BSW could lure a significant portion of voters away from AfD. However, observations indicate that supporters of right-wing parties are maintaining allegiance to the AfD, while there's a considerable exodus from the ruling parties towards Ms Wagenknecht's party.