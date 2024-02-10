A recent poll indicates that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) enjoys continued popularity in Germany's eastern states, intensifying the panic within the federal government's ruling parties – the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Liberals, writes the international V4Na news agency. During the survey, respondents were questioned about their party affiliations.
A portál szerint mindez azért fontos, mert az utóbbi hónapok arról szóltak, hogy a társadalom egyes rétegei a szövetségi kormány azonnali lemondását követelték.