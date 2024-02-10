Elvira 2024. február 10.
2024. február 10.
Right Wing Increasingly Popular in East German States

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Right Wing Increasingly Popular in East German States

A recent poll indicates that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) enjoys continued popularity in Germany's eastern states, intensifying the panic within the federal government's ruling parties – the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Liberals,  writes the international V4Na news agency. During the survey, respondents were questioned about their party affiliations.

A portál szerint mindez azért fontos, mert az utóbbi hónapok arról szóltak, hogy a társadalom egyes rétegei a szövetségi kormány azonnali lemondását követelték.

Germany will hold three provincial elections this year, where the ruling parties appear poised to extend their losing streak. Just how desperate the coalition parties are is illustrated by the fact that they too would like to stop the uncontrolled illegal migration – after having caused the problems in recent years with their flawed immigration policies.

According to a recent survey by Wahlkreisprognose, the political landscape in eastern Germany has become notably intricate with the inclusion of Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW.

The politician departed from the Left Party amid controversies to establish the BSW, a party distinguished by its anti-Ukrainian stance and, as asserted by its leader, its advocacy for stricter immigration control.

Initially, experts raised concerns that the BSW could lure a significant portion of voters away from AfD. However, observations indicate that supporters of right-wing parties are maintaining allegiance to the AfD, while there's a considerable exodus from the ruling parties towards Ms Wagenknecht's party. 

Cover photo: Demonstration for energy security and against inflation, called by the German opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in front of the Reichstag in Berlin on October 8, 2022 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Hannibal Hanschke) 

