Russia-Ukraine War: Could Dwindling Western Aid Cause Ukraine's Downfall

He recalled that a few days ago, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, referred to Odessa as a Russian city, and that there were "ideas of confrontation" emerging about Transnistria. The expert does not rule out the possibility that the Russian troops could advance as far as the Dnieper River. "On the Ukrainian side, we see just the opposite: they say they want to retake the four regions and Crimea," he explained, adding that to this end Ukraine would require huge amounts of Western weapons, which are not available at the moment. To illustrate this, he said that the US has been sending less military aid for a few months, while the Russians also need support with one of their main partners being North for buying artillery ammunition.

Zelensky's hope in another counterattack

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his war plans for 2024. He said that this year they will engage not only in defense, but are preparing for a new counterattack, MTI quoted the president as saying in interview with Fox News.

Jozsef Kis-Benedek, security policy expert (Milton Friedman University)

At the same time, Zelensky noted that defense is not an easy task either, and in the context of last year's counteroffensive, he pointed out that the lives of soldiers must be taken into account. Last year, Ukraine announced a major counteroffensive in the spring, but not only was the operation delayed for months - postponed until the summer - but they were by no means able to deal such a blow to the Russians as they had expected. The autumn military operations also met a similar fate.

However, the Ukrainian president now promised that 'there will be surprises for the Russians'. At the same time, Zelensky asked for more weapons, saying that Ukrainian forces need Patriot systems, as well as weapons with a range of at least 300 kilometers.

Is a third world war threatening Europe?

The Russia-Ukraine war brought major changes in Europe, one of the most crucial being the transformation of the security situation. There have been conjectures from a growing number of countries, especially the Baltic states, that after Ukraine, Russia would attack a NATO member state.