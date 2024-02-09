Abigél , Alex 2024. február 9.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Abigél, Alex
2024. február 9.
magyar

Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Bugnyár Zoltán (Uppsala)
1 órája
Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Sweden’s prime minister remains hesitant to visit Budapest until after the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession by the Hungarian Parliament. His stance was reinforced by Jen Stoltenberg’s recent statement, in which NATO’s Secretary General emphasized his conviction that Budapest will approve the Scandinavian country’s accession in February.

Answering a question at Wednesday’s meeting of the North Atlantic Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated his hope that the Hungarian parliament will soon ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO. He recalled that he had recently spoken to PM Viktor Orban, who made clear his strong support for Sweden's membership in the alliance, and that this could happen during the spring parliamentary session starting in February.

He emphasized that the ratification, even in these circumstances, is a relatively swift process, describing the events unfolding since February 2022 as one of the fastest accession processes in NATO history.

Finland and Sweden applied in May 2022. Both were invited in July, and Finland became a full NATO member in April 2023. „I expect Sweden to become a member soon. This shows that NATO is not only getting stronger, but also bigger: Finland is already a member and Sweden will join soon,” NATO’s Secretary General concluded.

 

PM Kristersson rejects Hungary–Sweden talks on NATO membership

Meanwhile, Sweden’s prime minister has refused to visit Budapest, at least before the ratification of his country’s NATO bid. As is known, PM Orban has invited PM Ulf Kristersson to Budapest, who repeatedly signaled that although there are several issues worth discussing with his Hungarian counterpart, there are no open questions regarding Sweden’s NATO membership.

It was clear from his statements, however, that the soon-to-expire lease on Swedish Gripen fighter aircraft could be used as a form of pressure towards Hungary.

During Monday’s extraordinary session in parliament, Ruling party MPs refused to vote on Sweden’s accession. Later, Fidesz group leader Mate Kocsis confirmed on his social media that the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession could take place at the beginning of the regular parliamentary session. He added, however, that this would require a meeting between the two prime ministers in Budapest.

If accession is important to the Swedes, they will come here, just as they did in the case of Turkey,

– the group leader wrote at the time. 

The lack of parliament’s vote and the Fidesz group leader’s remarks have done little to changed PM Kristersson’s position. At a press briefing on Wednesday, he emphasized that such a visit was not topical before the ratification, although he acknowledged that there were issues worthy of discussion afterwards. In his usual, somewhat condescending tone, he stressed that they were already looking for a suitable time, adding that „sometimes it takes time to find a common date in the calendar”. 

 

Washington prepares to take action against Hungary

Meanwhile, Swedish media reports highlight that pressure from America is mounting on Hungary. According to a correspondent of Sweden’s public broadcaster (SVT), the US has run out of patience. He reporter quoted Senator Ben Cardin’s words from February 1, who said the Biden administration should review whether Hungary is still a reliable partner and whether it should be granted visa-free travel. He also called for sanctions against Hungary under the Magnitvsky Act, citing large-scale corruption as a fact. 

He also mentioned how both the Senate and the Congress were considering action against Hungary if the country refuses to ratify Sweden's bid. He cited Democrats Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen, who emphasized on Wednesday they were ready to take steps against Hungary.

The reporter asks what’s behind this increasingly tough tone against Hungary, to which he gets an immediate reply: it is Ambassador David Pressman who’s riled up the Democrats during his visit to Washington in January.


Cover photo: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (left) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: MTI/EPA/TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Eltemették Benedek Miklóst

Eltemették Benedek Miklóst

origo.hu
Tóth Andi sajtósa egy 140 milliós autóval dicsekszik

Tóth Andi sajtósa egy 140 milliós autóval dicsekszik

origo.hu
Szinetár Dóra kék ruhában, édesapja oldalán közölte a csodálatos örömhírt

Szinetár Dóra kék ruhában, édesapja oldalán közölte a csodálatos örömhírt

borsonline.hu
Özönlöttek az Orbán Viktort méltató hozzászólások

Özönlöttek az Orbán Viktort méltató hozzászólások

hirtv.hu
Telepakolta a bevásárlókocsit, majd fizetés nélkül távozott egy férfi a Lidl-ből

Telepakolta a bevásárlókocsit, majd fizetés nélkül távozott egy férfi a Lidl-ből

mindmegette.hu
Megtörte a csendet Novák Katalin: először beszélt róla, miért adott kegyelmet

Megtörte a csendet Novák Katalin: először beszélt róla, miért adott kegyelmet

vg.hu
Hihetetlen bejelentés: új, lakható bolygót talált a NASA

Hihetetlen bejelentés: új, lakható bolygót talált a NASA

origo.hu
Ezt követelik az őrjöngő Liverpool-szurkolók, Szoboszlai Dominikot is érinti

Ezt követelik az őrjöngő Liverpool-szurkolók, Szoboszlai Dominikot is érinti

origo.hu
Putyin megnevezte az embert, aki miatt még mindig tart a háború

Putyin megnevezte az embert, aki miatt még mindig tart a háború

magyarnemzet.hu
Véget vetnének az uniós őrültségnek

Véget vetnének az uniós őrültségnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Sokak kedvence tűnhet el a boltok polcairól Brüsszel miatt

Sokak kedvence tűnhet el a boltok polcairól Brüsszel miatt

magyarnemzet.hu
Putyin elárulta, hogy felajánlotta-e Kárpátalját Magyarországnak

Putyin elárulta, hogy felajánlotta-e Kárpátalját Magyarországnak

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

In the United States, Hungary’s foreign minister spoke of the importance of the Sovereignty Protection Act.
Israel's Embassy in Budapest Reacts to Gyongyosi's Anti-Semitic Statement

Israel's Embassy in Budapest Reacts to Gyongyosi's Anti-Semitic Statement

In a leaked letter, Jobbik's chairman, Marton Gyongyosi, described Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a "Zionist hireling".
US Embassy Reacts to Anti-Semitic Case of Jobbik's Marton Gyongyosi

US Embassy Reacts to Anti-Semitic Case of Jobbik's Marton Gyongyosi

The embassy seems unperturbed by the fact that that they hosted an anti-Semitic politician for dinner associated with a traditional Jewish festival.
Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

Action for Democracy, run by David Koranyi, has repeatedly failed in our region.
"EU Leadership Incapable of Balancing Interest- and Value-Based Politics"

"EU Leadership Incapable of Balancing Interest- and Value-Based Politics"

"In stark contrast to our strategy, today we see that Europe has shifted towards totally ideologized and moralizing politics," Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi said.
Szijjártó Péter: Magyarországon az USA nagykövete a megosztott ellenzék valódi vezetője + videó

Szijjártó Péter: Magyarországon az USA nagykövete a megosztott ellenzék valódi vezetője + videó

A szuverenitási törvény fontosságáról beszélt Amerikában a magyar külügyminiszter.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Marx, Engels, Lenin, Hitler (2. rész)

A marxisták–leninisták és a nácik ugyanazok a gátlástalan elmebetegek és gazemberek voltak, akik a XX. században legyártottak száznegyvenmillió hullát, miközben a szép, új, igazságos jövőről áradoztak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu