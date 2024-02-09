Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Awaiting Hungary’s Decision

Finland and Sweden applied in May 2022. Both were invited in July, and Finland became a full NATO member in April 2023. „I expect Sweden to become a member soon. This shows that NATO is not only getting stronger, but also bigger: Finland is already a member and Sweden will join soon,” NATO’s Secretary General concluded.

PM Kristersson rejects Hungary–Sweden talks on NATO membership

Meanwhile, Sweden’s prime minister has refused to visit Budapest, at least before the ratification of his country’s NATO bid. As is known, PM Orban has invited PM Ulf Kristersson to Budapest, who repeatedly signaled that although there are several issues worth discussing with his Hungarian counterpart, there are no open questions regarding Sweden’s NATO membership.

It was clear from his statements, however, that the soon-to-expire lease on Swedish Gripen fighter aircraft could be used as a form of pressure towards Hungary.

During Monday’s extraordinary session in parliament, Ruling party MPs refused to vote on Sweden’s accession. Later, Fidesz group leader Mate Kocsis confirmed on his social media that the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession could take place at the beginning of the regular parliamentary session. He added, however, that this would require a meeting between the two prime ministers in Budapest.

If accession is important to the Swedes, they will come here, just as they did in the case of Turkey,

– the group leader wrote at the time.