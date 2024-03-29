Europe Is No Longer a Safe Place (Part 1)

Next came the 2016 attacks against Zaventem International Airport and Maelbeek metro station in Brussels.

Knife attack in #Brussels metro -#Schuman 2 men, a woman injured. One of them more seriously. The attacker arrested pic.twitter.com/OucMjAWy7g — Eirini Zarkadoula (@ezarkadoula) January 30, 2023

10 dead and 25 injured in terror attack at #Zaventem Airport #Brussels pic.twitter.com/1ti9U0649g — Muneer Kartio منير ڪرٽيو (@MuneerKartio) March 22, 2016

Muslim migrants declared a "sex jihad" on New Year's Eve

Groups of men, believed by eyewitnesses to be of Arab or North African backgrounds, went on a rampage and hunted down young women near Cologne Cathedral. Young migrants also repeatedly threw firecrackers into crowds during the New Year's Eve street celebrations at the very end of 2015.

However, the New Year's Eve violence in Germany was not the type that could have been foreseen. There were no extremist cells behind it, instead there were gangs of men originally from North Africa or the Middle East, many inebriated, who proceeded to molest, rob and sexually assault hundreds of women in Cologne and in other European cities. More than 650 people were abused or robbed that night.

"They were full of anger," an 18-year-old victim said.

The incidents marked the end of the Willkommenskultur, or welcoming culture, which had been so enthusiastically embraced by much of the German nation just a few months before.

Since the massive migrant influx in 2015, more than one and a half million asylum seekers have arrived in Germany. During this time, anti-migrant rhetoric has increased.

Between 2014 and 2016, the number of violent crimes in Germany rose from 180,000 to 193,000. Murders increased by 14.6 percent and rapes by eight percent in the same period.

There is a blatant correlation between the influx of migrants and the increase in crime. Since 2014, the proportion of non-German suspects in crime statistics has grown from 24% to just over 30% (if crimes related to immigration and asylum infractions are taken into account).

Sweden has the second highest gun crime death rate in Europe

The Scandinavian model state is in the grip of violent gangs, which has shocked citizens and leaders.

Sweden has never seen anything like this. No other country in Europe has ever seen anything like it,

the then Swedish prime minister had said earlier.

Police investigate the scene where a young man was shot dead on September 27, 2023 in southern Stockholm (Photo: AFP/Pontus Lundahl)

According to official statistics, the number of fatal shootings in the country has more than doubled since 2013, while the number of drug and gun-related crimes has been rising steadily since the early 2000s.

Sweden has become a gangster's paradise.

Increasing violence in Europe

In 2019, a court in Wiesbaden sentenced Ali Bashar to life imprisonment for the May 2018 rape and murder of Susanna Feldmann. Bashar, 22, came to Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt, from Iraq as an asylum seeker with his family, where he met the 14-year-old German girl. After they met, he raped and brutally murdered her, leaving her body in a wooded area.

After the murder, Ali Bashar and his family went back to Iraq. He was detained there by Kurdish authorities and sent back to Germany to face trial.

In 2017, a Ghanaian asylum seeker was accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in front of her terrified boyfriend days after learning he was being deported from Germany.

The violent migrant broke into the couple's tent near Bonn in western Germany, threatened them with a wood saw, stole their valuables and then brutally raped the 23-year-old woman.

In 2018, a rejected asylum applicant who stabbed to death his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend in Germany was tried for murder. Abdul Mobin Dawodzai was accused of stabbing the 15-year-old German girl seven times in the heart with a 20-centimetre kitchen knife he had bought shortly before. The girl had earlier broken up with the Afghan teenager, sparking the migrant's anger.

In 2023, a homeless Nigerian migrant attacked an Italian woman on the street. He raped the 61-year-old woman, who later died in hospital of her injuries.

Attacks against refugees are also on the rise

German authorities have confirmed that the first quarter of 2023 saw an increase in attacks on asylum seekers compared to the same period last year. Preliminary figures show, 704 attacks against refugees and 80 attacks against asylum seekers' accommodation occurred in the first half of 2023. This is significantly higher than in the first half of 2022, when there were 544 attacks on refugees and 52 attacks on their homes.

According to the German government, a total of 1,420 politically motivated attacks were carried out against asylum seekers and refugees in 2022.

It seems Europe is angry.