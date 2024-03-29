Németországmigrációtámadásbűncselekménymenedékkérő
magyar

Europe Is No Longer a Safe Place (Part 1)

Europeans have been forced to face an unprecedented wave of violence since 2015, due to illegal migration and German immigration policies.

Szabó István
2024. 03. 29. 15:21
Violent clashes in the refugees camp of Idemeni, Greece
Fierce clashes break out on the Macedonian-Greek border between refugees and the Macedonian army on April 13, 2016 (Photo: Nur Photo via AFP/Guillaume Pinon)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Europe is confronted with a mounting challenge that individual EU member states concerned can no longer tackle on their own, making concerted joint action needed across the Bloc rather than national measures, say citizens of the Old Continent. Magyar Nemzet takes a look at the terrible wave of violence that has been unleashed on unsuspecting societies as a result of reckless European policies.

In January 2015, two jihadist gunmen opened fire in the Paris office of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. The terrorist attack killed 12 people and injured 11 others.

 

The photograph of a drawing displayed near the former Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, commemorating the eleven staff members who were victims of the 2015 terrorist attack.  (Photo: AFP/Bertrand Guay)

In addition to the attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015, numerous terrorist actions and crimes of varying magnitude were carried out against peaceful European citizens in 2015.

20-year-old Bilal Hadfi, a fan of the attack on Charlie Hebdo, blew himself up at the Stade de France on November 13, while a France-Germany football match was being played in the stadium.

Annessens-Funck, the school that Bilal Hadfi had attended, is located in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, where Islamist threads converge. Anti-terrorism raids had already been carried out here following the Charlie Hebdo attack. This is also where the 27-year-old Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, believed to be the mastermind of the Paris attacks, lived and plotted. He was later killed by commandos while he was hiding in a Paris apartment a few blocks from the Stade de France.

Next came the 2016 attacks against Zaventem International Airport and Maelbeek metro station in Brussels.

 

Muslim migrants declared a "sex jihad" on New Year's Eve

Groups of men, believed by eyewitnesses to be of Arab or North African backgrounds, went on a rampage and hunted down young women near Cologne Cathedral. Young migrants also repeatedly threw firecrackers into crowds during the New Year's Eve street celebrations at the very end of 2015.

However, the New Year's Eve violence in Germany was not the type that could have been foreseen. There were no extremist cells behind it, instead there were gangs of men originally from North Africa or the Middle East, many inebriated, who proceeded to molest, rob and sexually assault hundreds of women in Cologne and in other European cities. More than 650 people were abused or robbed that night.

"They were full of anger," an 18-year-old victim said. 

The incidents marked the end of the Willkommenskultur, or welcoming culture, which had been so enthusiastically embraced by much of the German nation just a few months before.

Since the massive migrant influx in 2015, more than one and a half million asylum seekers have arrived in Germany. During this time, anti-migrant rhetoric has increased.

Between 2014 and 2016, the number of violent crimes in Germany rose from 180,000 to 193,000. Murders increased by 14.6 percent and rapes by eight percent in the same period.

There is a blatant correlation between the influx of migrants and the increase in crime. Since 2014, the proportion of non-German suspects in crime statistics has grown from 24% to just over 30% (if crimes related to immigration and asylum infractions are taken into account).

Sweden has the second highest gun crime death rate in Europe

The Scandinavian model state is in the grip of violent gangs, which has shocked citizens and leaders.

Sweden has never seen anything like this. No other country in Europe has ever seen anything like it,

the then Swedish prime minister had said earlier.

Police investigate the scene where a young man was shot dead on September 27, 2023 in southern Stockholm (Photo: AFP/Pontus Lundahl)

According to official statistics, the number of fatal shootings in the country has more than doubled since 2013, while the number of drug and gun-related crimes has been rising steadily since the early 2000s. 

Sweden has become a gangster's paradise.

Increasing violence in Europe

In 2019, a court in Wiesbaden sentenced Ali Bashar to life imprisonment for the May 2018 rape and murder of Susanna Feldmann. Bashar, 22, came to Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt, from Iraq as an asylum seeker with his family, where he met the 14-year-old German girl. After they met, he raped and brutally murdered her, leaving her body in a wooded area.

After the murder, Ali Bashar and his family went back to Iraq. He was detained there by Kurdish authorities and sent back to Germany to face trial.

In 2017, a Ghanaian asylum seeker was accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in front of her terrified boyfriend days after learning he was being deported from Germany.

The violent migrant broke into the couple's tent near Bonn in western Germany, threatened them with a wood saw, stole their valuables and then brutally raped the 23-year-old woman.

In 2018, a rejected asylum applicant who stabbed to death his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend in Germany was tried for murder. Abdul Mobin Dawodzai was accused of stabbing the 15-year-old German girl seven times in the heart with a 20-centimetre kitchen knife he had bought shortly before. The girl had earlier broken up with the Afghan teenager, sparking the migrant's anger.

In 2023, a homeless Nigerian migrant attacked an Italian woman on the street. He raped the 61-year-old woman, who later died in hospital of her injuries.

Attacks against refugees are also on the rise

German authorities have confirmed that the first quarter of 2023 saw an increase in attacks on asylum seekers compared to the same period last year. Preliminary figures show, 704 attacks against refugees and 80 attacks against asylum seekers' accommodation occurred in the first half of 2023. This is significantly higher than in the first half of 2022, when there were 544 attacks on refugees and 52 attacks on their homes.

According to the German government, a total of 1,420 politically motivated attacks were carried out against asylum seekers and refugees in 2022. 

It seems Europe is angry.

Cover photo: Fierce clashes break out on the Macedonian-Greek border between refugees and the Macedonian army on April 13, 2016 (Photo: Nur Photo/Guillaume Pinon) 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu