Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Hungary will start implementing the strictest immigration law in the European Union on March 1, Bence Retvari told a press conference. "Parliament debated the tightening of the legislation on immigration at the end of last year, the law came into fore on January 1, but will apply as of March 1, said the parliamentary state secretary of the interior ministry.

"The new law aims to close all loopholes and prevent migrants from arriving in Hungary, even as guest workers,"

the state secretary said, pointing out that the new legislation replaces a 16-year-old law and unifies regulations. The law was prompted by growing migration pressure, as hundreds of thousands of people have been trying to enter the EU since the crisis of 2015, he said, adding that Hungary has made it clear it will protect Hungarians’ interests and the EU’s external borders.

Outlining the most important elements of the new law, Bence Retvari said that the new law declares that all jobs in Hungary are primarily for Hungarians, and third-country nationals can only work in Hungary if no Hungarian workers can be found for the job in question. Therefore, in each case, the government office will conduct a serious employment policy inquiry to determine whether the job in question can definitely not be filled by Hungarian workforce.

As a result, the number of third-country arrivals may never exceed the number of vacancies, and the law also contains a list of posts that may not be filled by third-country workers. Guest workers must leave the country within six days of losing their jobs, and employers must assist their departure or risk being fined up to five million forints each time (appr. 12.7 thousand euros).

RÉTVÁRI Bence; SERES József
Photo: Tamas Kovacs

"Family reunification is not possible. Guest workers will not be allowed to bring their families into the country and the law states that staying in Hungary is not a fundamental right for any third-country citizen. Residency permits are issued for fixed terms only, and under no circumstances are they prolonged automatically. One person may have only one justification for residence in the country, the category "other" and the status "settled in the country" have been abolished as justification for residence. Those violating regulations will be expelled with immediate effect," the state secretary highlighted.

"The tightening of the regulations was only backed by the governing parties, which clearly indicates that left-wing parties are obliged to be pro-migration to fit their financiers' expectations,"

Bence Retvari pointed out, insisting that the left wing had been pro-migration ever since attacking the construction of the fence on the southern border and voting in favor of the EU migration pact in the European Parliament.

Cover photo: Parliamentary State Secretary Bence Retvari (Photo: Tamas Kovacs)

Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Viktor Orban had previously indicated that the government will implement more restrictions in child protection institutions.
PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban will attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mr Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).
"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

Hungary's foreign minister shared in a Facebook video his thoughts on the Ilaria Salis case and the subsequent Italian media response.
PM Orban Reacts to French President's Remark on War + Video

PM Orban Reacts to French President's Remark on War + Video

Hungary will send neither weapons, nor soldiers to Ukraine.
NATO's Weakest Link Prepares For War

NATO's Weakest Link Prepares For War

The Baltic region is often referred to as NATO's Achilles' heel, partly because of its geographical location and its defense capabilities.
Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

Death Threats to Tanscarpathian Hungarians Need Investigation

The death threat messages received by many ethnic Hungarians in Trancarpathia raise concern in Hungary.
Budapesten is épülhet magasház

Budapesten is épülhet magasház

Lánszki Regő a Magyar Nemzetnek adott interjújában elmondta, Rákosrendezővel kapcsolatban nagyon sok koncepciót vizsgál továbbra is a minisztérium.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Fodor Gábor a Hír TV stúdiójában adott mattot a baloldalnak + videó

Nagy bajban van az ellenzék.

