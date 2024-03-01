Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Hungary will start implementing the strictest immigration law in the European Union on March 1, Bence Retvari told a press conference. "Parliament debated the tightening of the legislation on immigration at the end of last year, the law came into fore on January 1, but will apply as of March 1, said the parliamentary state secretary of the interior ministry.

"The new law aims to close all loopholes and prevent migrants from arriving in Hungary, even as guest workers,"

the state secretary said, pointing out that the new legislation replaces a 16-year-old law and unifies regulations. The law was prompted by growing migration pressure, as hundreds of thousands of people have been trying to enter the EU since the crisis of 2015, he said, adding that Hungary has made it clear it will protect Hungarians’ interests and the EU’s external borders.

Outlining the most important elements of the new law, Bence Retvari said that the new law declares that all jobs in Hungary are primarily for Hungarians, and third-country nationals can only work in Hungary if no Hungarian workers can be found for the job in question. Therefore, in each case, the government office will conduct a serious employment policy inquiry to determine whether the job in question can definitely not be filled by Hungarian workforce.

As a result, the number of third-country arrivals may never exceed the number of vacancies, and the law also contains a list of posts that may not be filled by third-country workers. Guest workers must leave the country within six days of losing their jobs, and employers must assist their departure or risk being fined up to five million forints each time (appr. 12.7 thousand euros).

Photo: Tamas Kovacs

"Family reunification is not possible. Guest workers will not be allowed to bring their families into the country and the law states that staying in Hungary is not a fundamental right for any third-country citizen. Residency permits are issued for fixed terms only, and under no circumstances are they prolonged automatically. One person may have only one justification for residence in the country, the category "other" and the status "settled in the country" have been abolished as justification for residence. Those violating regulations will be expelled with immediate effect," the state secretary highlighted.

"The tightening of the regulations was only backed by the governing parties, which clearly indicates that left-wing parties are obliged to be pro-migration to fit their financiers' expectations,"

Bence Retvari pointed out, insisting that the left wing had been pro-migration ever since attacking the construction of the fence on the southern border and voting in favor of the EU migration pact in the European Parliament.