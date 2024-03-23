Hungary FM Sends Letter to Russian Counterpart

"Allow me to express my sincerest condolences to you and to all the citizens of Russia for yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow," Peter Szijjarto wrote in a letter sent to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday. The Hungarian foreign minister shared the text of the letter on his Facebook page.

This heinous attack is further proof that combating terrorism is a serious global challenge that requires broad international cooperation,

he wrote.

At the same time, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto assured his Russian counterpart that "Hungary is ready to continue its contribution to the international fight against terrorism in the future". "We mourn the victims, wish their families spiritual strength and the wounded a speedy recovery," the letter concludes.