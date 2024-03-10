Ildikó 2024. március 10.
Beszédet mond a köztársasági elnök – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

magyar

Prominent Guest Attends Trump-Orban Meeting

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Prominent Guest Attends Trump-Orban Meeting

Many Hungarians will find the billionaire from New York familiar.

Many photos of the meeting between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump, of the talks and the program that followed have been shared. Several pictures have also been posted on the Hungarian prime minister' Facebook page, with one photo showing Viktor Orban with the Hungarian delegation and Donald Trump with his team sitting around a conference table in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

On the Hungarian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Balazs Orban , the prime minister's political director, Hungarian Ambassador to Washington Szabolcs Takacs and Prime Minister Viktor Orban can be recognized as they talk with Donald Trump and his team, but apart from the former US president, it is difficult to clearly identify the partners on the other side of the table, the Hungarian Vilaggazdasag economic portal writes.

However, the portal also points out that on the Team Trump Facebook page - which has 2.3 million followers - several images have been posted, with one photo perfectly clearly showing the people sitting next to Trump.

This post reveals that the person sitting on Trump's side was no other than former US ambassador to Budapest David B. Cornstein.

The 86-year-old Cornstein came to Hungary in 2018 as a political appointee of former President Donald Trump. The businessman identified the representation of US economic interests and the advancement of democratic values ​​as important goals, Vilaggazdasag recalls. When he took office in Hungary, he said that

I have kept Hungary in my heart all my life. My beloved grandmother Sarah was born in your country.

David B. Cornstein, a billionaire businessman from New York, previously took on a role in the government sphere and in charitable organizations. Years earlier, Trump had  said of Cornstein that he thought the new ambassador was a great person whose arrival would provide an opportunity to further improve bilateral relations.

In 2020, Viktor Orban presented a high state award to outgoing US Ambassador to Budapest David B. Cornstein.

The Hungarian Order of Merit, Middle Cross with the Star was awarded by President Janos Ader and handed over by the prime minister at the Carmelite monastery. In his laudation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that everything changed with the election of President Trump, and  Cornstein's arrival in Budapest, noting that Hungary saw openness, sincerity and friendliness from the United States.

In the same year, Viktor Orban and David B. Cornstein unveiled a statue of George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, in Szabadsag Square to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in talks with Donald Trump (Source: Facebook/Team Trump)

