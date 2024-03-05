Adorján , Adrián 2024. március 5.
Adorján, Adrián
2024. március 5.
What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

Magyar Nemzet
What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

Surprising? Not really. Alex Soros held discussions with many of Joe Biden's advisors just before his father decided to financially support the US president's campaign. The question now is what they're up to.

Alex Soros, son of globalist billionaire and Democrat megadonor George Soros, attended several meetings at the White House in late November, just days before George Soros contributed $350,000 to support the reelection of President Joe Biden, according to campaign finances records revealed by The National Pulse

The White House, Washington D.C. (Photo: Pixabay)

White House visitor logs indicate that 

Alex Soros met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on November 22,

and with Rachel Chiu of the White House Office of Political Strategy and energy advisor Amos Hochstein the day prior, according to the Hungarian Mandiner news site.

Soros serves as the chair of his billionaire father’s Open Society Foundations, a network of non-profit groups pushing a progressive policy agenda worldwide. He was named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders in 2018.

Open Society Foundations holds significant political influence in the Biden government. Most recently, George Soros's political network has pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza, accusing Israel of committing alleged war crimes in response to the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th.

According to records, Alex Soros has made 25 visits to Joe Biden's White House. Notably, he was accompanied by Open Society Foundations special adviser Yasin Yaqubie during his meeting with Jake Sullivan and by Michael Vachon – a longtime aide to George Soros – during his meeting with Rachel Chiu.
 

Cover photo: Fidelitas - the youth organization of conservative Fidesz - expects a response from the opposition "dollar left" as to what George Soros had asked for in return for providing HUF 2bn in support for their campaign (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

