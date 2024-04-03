Fidesz MEP Responds to Statement by Dollar Left's Ally in Brussels

"This is yet another fierce attack by pro-migrant political forces supporting illegal migration," said Tamas Deutsch, leader of the Fidesz 2024 European Parliament election list, in response to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry. The politician was asked to comment on a statement made by ex-PM Gyurcsany's ally in Brussels, who pushed for the Hungarian government to admit migrants.

The French MEP's statement is a harsh attack in several respects, Deutsch said. "This powerful French socialist politician makes it perfectly clear what the new migration pact means. He translates it into everyday language". Tamas Deutsch pointed out that the statement confirms that the migration pact - stating the end of the "myth" of zero migration - is intended to hinder countries from putting a stop to illegal migration.

Political, legal and financial sanctions will be imposed on those who adopt Hungary's practice, proving by taking actions that illegal migration can be stopped,

the Fidesz politician explained the statement made by the ally of Gyurcsany and his political family.

The lead candidate for the Fidesz EP electoral list also highlighted that the migration pact implementing Soros's scheme seeks to "re-christen" illegal migrants as legal, lawful entrants to the territory of the European Union.

All this "clearly shows what the political order is that the Hungarian dollar Left has to fulfill in exchange for foreign funds," he said, emphasizing that it was not just anyone who made the statement, but one of Klara Dobrev's main allies in the European Parliament.

"This is again the tune called by Brussels, which the Hungarian dollar Left cannot and will not resist, because they've been bought by the kilo," the MEP of the ruling Fidesz remarked.

This is the tune they must dance to when it comes to supporting migration and attacking measures taken by Hungary to curb and stop illegal migration. They have delivered this order so far: they have voted for every single pro-migration proposal in the European Parliament that helps illegal migrants,

he recalled the contribution made by Hungary's opposition in Brussels.

More than 80 percent of the Hungarian citizens have firmly rejected all forms of illegal migration, Tamas Deutsch underlined. He concluded by saying that Hungarian citizens can only trust that the government and the MEPs of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats will be able to stand up to the extremely heavy and fierce political pressure from pro-migration forces.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, speaks at the conference Sovereignty organized by the Szazadveg Center for Public Knowledge Foundation at the Varkert Bazaar on November 13, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)