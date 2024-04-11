Gender Clinic Dubbed 'Frankenstein’s Lab' Performs Shocking Experiments

The Crane Center for Transgender Surgery, located in Austin, Texas, offers a range of surgeries catering to individuals who identify as transgender or non-binary, writes the international V4NA news agency.

The clinic – nicknamed "Frankenstein’s Lab" – offers procedures that include the creation of both a penis and vagina in patients as well as the complete removal of sex organs, something critics are referring to as "barbie-dolling", because surgeons completely remove their patients' genitalia, creating a smooth surface similar to a a Barbie doll's "lower part".

Dr. Curtis Crane, who heads the clinic, touts himself as one of the few practitioners skilled in both plastic surgery and urology, specializing in transgender surgery and reconstructive urology.

I can't think of a time that a patient has come up with a surgical request that I haven't been able to fulfill,

Crane said in a Facebook Live video in 2020.

However, Crane and his clinic have faced at least eight lawsuits from former patients, who allege incorrect and unnecessary surgeries, negligence in addressing infections and complications, and misleading claims about success rates.

The Crane Center reportedly performs over 200 top surgeries and 150 vaginoplasties annually, along with various other procedures involving the removal of healthy sex organs for transgender individuals. These practices have raised concerns among medical experts, as the long-term effects and complications of such surgeries remain inadequately researched. Nearly all procedures carried out by the Crane Center are covered by insurance, according to the Daily Mail.

Jay Richards, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, criticized the clinic's practices, stating that although

it’s tempting to compare clinics engaged in these ghoulish procedures to Frankenstein’s lab, that would be uncharitable to Dr. Frankenstein.

"The non-binary and nullification surgeries [when the entire external genitalia is removed] reveal the sheer madness of gender ideology," he added. "It all started with surgeries to make males look like females, and vice versa. But it doesn’t end there, because the ideology’s definition of ‘gender identity’ is completely untethered from our sexed bodies," he emphasized.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)