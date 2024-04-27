Hungary DM: The Hungarian Government Is On The SIde of Peace

Hungary is now led by a government that wants peace, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on the second day of CPAC Hungary. He added, however, that some other powers bigger than Hungary are rushing into war.

We are not strengthening our national defence because we want war. We are strengthening it so that we can protect Hungary from the war that others seek. So why do we want peace? Why are we preparing for war? Why are we building a military industry and why are we training soldiers? Because we have something to defend. We have family and we have a home, we have a country and we have a nation. We also have a relationship with the people that we live with,

– the defense minister said. As he said, a good soldier doesn't look at who is in front of him, but who is behind him. He is not driven by hate, but by the knowledge of who he serves, who he has to protect.

That's why a truly conservative government will ultimately develop the army and refrain from starting wars. But, if it's forced into one, it would win. This also shows how much we need President Trump, who has done all he can, and hopefully will have the opportunity to do all he can, to make sure that there is no war,

– Mr Szalay-Bobrovniczky said. Communism, optimised for 21st century conditions, known as woke, denies and attacks all identities and all human relationships, he said. - It denies God, it denies country and nation, it denies family and the created gender binary. In the name of individual liberty, it also denies all duties to one another. And of course it denies the state, the army and all institutions," he added.

Hungary's defense minister underlined that this denial continues until they assume power.

And from then on out, they are no longer interested in freedom, neither in individual liberties, nor people's right of conscience, the freedom of the press or thought. At that point, pacifism ends, ushering in a war of ideologies, and even the citizens who have been protected by the army will become the enemy. For us in Central Europe, this is a historical experience. So how does the rest of the free world view this?

– he asked, and then continued by pointing out that

history is an essential tool for politicians. There's no need for ideological parables to align with the latest ideas. Instead, we should rely on science, from which we can glean valuable insights. So it will always be what it has always been, and this remains true even if history does not always repeat itself. Now, as we find ourselves sliding down a slippery slope toward a potential third world war, with some analysts suggesting that we are already embroiled in it, the most influential governments of the free world, despite their capacity, failed to prevent the conflict in Ukraine and ignited another one in the Middle East by funding terrorist networks. They are not performing at their best in addressing the current situation,

– the minister underlined. He said they should dust off their 20th-century history textbooks, recalling the memory of a generation incinerated in the hell of the battles and extermination camps of the First and Second World Wars, and of the godless and inhuman dictatorships proclaiming paradise on Earth. However, he emphasized that

a machine-driven Europe and a vote-driven US are not not adequately prepared for war, especially not in spirit. They fail to learn from the workings of the international security system and to understand that no one on the planet can be far enough away from nuclear war. As the saying goes, 'he who shoots first dies second.' Here in Hungary, we see this clearly, and having learned from our experiences and due to sovereign governments and policies, we know what to do,

– the minister said. He added: "We believe and profess that only by building on the past can we prepare for the future, that we can construct a country and a society capable of meeting the challenges of the 21st century based on the values handed down to us from history.' We recognize the necessity of rebuilding our army, along with our entire defense ideology, which has been neglected and misused by left-wing governments, resulting in its physical and mental degradation.

And this is precisely what we'll do. For, in order for the army to fully fulfil its mission, it is essential that - besides the possession of 21st-century, high-tech equipment - we reintroduce the military traditions of our more than a century of military history into the everyday life of the army.

We can and must strengthen the identity of our soldiers by building on present achievements while drawing from our past, and this is a pivotal new aspect in the transformation of the armed forces. This is why I recently appointed, perhaps unusually, a Ministerial Commissioner for Military Identity," he stated. We live in perilous times, the defense minister emphasized. We have a war in our neighborhood, where at least one person dies every three minutes. So far we have lost hundreds of thousands of our fellow human beings. We need peace, we must secure peace, Hungary's defense minister underlined.

We need a new conservative policy throughout the entire free world, one that can cultivate a force committed to peace," DM Szalay-Bobrovniczky said. "This policy can instill this commitment in the hearts, on the production lines, on the training grounds, and, if necessary, on the battlefields. It can also foster it at the negotiating table.

So, thank you very much for being here with us, and for working together to make this policy a success,

– he said. He added that "We have learned in our thousand-year-old country that if we wish to remain Hungarian, if we aim to preserve our personal freedoms and national independence, we must first and firmly believe in the strength of the walls within the souls of its defenders."

Hungary seeks peace, and it will build the necessary strength to achieve it. A peace characterized by freedom, where democracy is upheld by the rule of law, where children can be born and raised, and where individuals can strive for progress and prosperity in their lives. It's a peace where nations forge relationships based on mutual respect and shared interests. As the saying goes, 'If you want peace, prepare for war!' Ladies and gentlemen, the forces advocating for war can only be countered by the people, and this is the essence of the June elections, even in our own country,

– the defense minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky at CPAC Hungary 2024 (Source: YouTube)