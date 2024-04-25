Israeli politician expressed deep gratitude to Viktor Orbán

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology of Israel, MK Gila Gamliel, participated in the CPAC conference in Hungary.
She expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, for his continued support of Israel.
She emphasized the importance Israel places on the strong alliance with Hungary and the close cooperation between the two countries in dealing with security threats from Islamist terrorist organizations like Hamas. Minister Gamliel called on the international community to pressure Iran to prevent it from pursuing nuclear weapons . She stressed that Israel is determined to continue acting to return the hostages to their families and to destroy Hamas' military capabilities.
