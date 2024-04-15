PM Orban: What We Feared, Happened

The defense council at work

The defense council operating within the government has a key role to play in ensuring that the cabinet pays particular attention to safeguarding Hungary's security and sovereignty. Among other issues, this body deals with proposals and reports related to the national security services, public security, border policing, national defense, refugee affairs, disaster management, counter-terrorism and defense development.

The defense council is a political decision-making forum vested with special powers in governmental decision-making, headed by the prime minister, while the senior advisor for national security serves as its secretary. Members of the defense council are the minister heading the prime minister's cabinet office, the interior minister, the defense minister, the minister of foreign affairs and trade and the senior advisor for national security appointed by the prime minister. Meetings of the defense council are also attended as a permanent invitee by the state secretary for administration of the prime minister's government bureau.

The defense council meets as frequently as necessary, but minimum every two weeks. Any member can initiate the convening of an extraordinary meeting.