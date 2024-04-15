Orbán ViktorVédelmi TanácsbejelentésMagyarország
PM Orban: What We Feared, Happened

Following the defense council meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban published a video on his social media summarising the government's actions in response to the escalating international war situation.

2024. 04. 15. 11:09
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a working visit in Sarajevo on April 4, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
"What we feared happened last night. Iran attacked Israel with drones and missiles. We condemn the attack, which threatens to engulf the entire Middle East in an interstate war, and thus poses a serious threat to the entire world, including Hungary," Viktor Orban said in a video on Sunday. Hungary's prime minister announced:

Today, I called a meeting of the defense council to assess the national security and economic consequences of the conflict for Hungary. I have instructed the interior minister and the leaders of counter-terrorism services to guarantee the safety of the Hungarian people with all available means.

"On Tuesday, I will travel to Brussels to review the war situation with European leaders. We must do everything we can to ensure that the wars  taking place in the world do not threaten the peace and security of Hungarian families,"

Viktor Orban said in conclusion in the video below.

The defense council at work

The defense council operating within the government has a key role to play in ensuring that the cabinet pays particular attention to safeguarding Hungary's security and sovereignty. Among other issues, this body deals with proposals and reports related to the national security services, public security, border policing, national defense, refugee affairs, disaster management, counter-terrorism and defense development.

The defense council is a political decision-making forum vested with special powers in governmental decision-making, headed by the prime minister, while the senior advisor for national security serves as its secretary. Members of the defense council are the minister heading the prime minister's cabinet office, the interior minister, the defense minister, the minister of foreign affairs and trade and the senior advisor for national security appointed by the prime minister. Meetings of the defense council are also attended as a permanent invitee by the state secretary for administration of the prime minister's government bureau.

The defense council meets as frequently as necessary, but minimum every two weeks. Any member can initiate the convening of an extraordinary meeting.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

