This Is How Brussels Seeks to Create a New Empire

As we approach the EU elections, Brussels's imperial ambitions to in practice assume issues affecting member states is intensifying. The so-called reform of the European treaties won't happen so quickly, but this is an attempt to formally change the status of the European Union. The fundamental transformation of the Bloc has now officially begun, at least that's what Bronislaw Wildstein says.

Under the leadership of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, all member states would be under the thumb of Brussels (Photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard)

If you were to label this nascent creation, you would have to use the term neo-imperialist. European Union practices have been moving in this direction for some time. There is a center of governing consisting on the one hand of an alliance of the most powerful states, with the predominance of one in particular, Germany, and then France, which constantly dreams of being Berlin's equal partner. On the other hand, by agreement this center also involves Europe's ideological and business oligarchies in the exercise of power,

the writer said. Countries falling outside the Franco-German axis would be on the periphery, which satisfies the interests of the central powers - that is Brussels's goal for the years ahead. He believes that the ideology of Brussels today is

hostile to what exists now, and to traditional forms of human existence, that is, to all identities: religious, civilizational, cultural, national, family and most recently gender identity. Its aim is to transcend all national forms, to overcome cultural differences and to create an unknown new world.

He cited the European Green Deal as an example, which Brussels believes it can use to shape the climate. "In order to implement these plans, those in power must of course gain complete control over every aspect of European existence. This shows, yet again, that ideology has always been the perfect instrument of totalitarian power."

As Magyar Nemzet has reported on several occasions in recent weeks, farmers in EU member states are increasingly outraged that Brussels is slowly stangling them with various measures. The biggest protests have been in Poland.

But Brussels has also been overrun by agricultural operators numerous times.

Bronislaw Wildstein pointed out that even in the United States, Washington is not endeavoring to control everything. "The United States is one nation, one country, but the laws in the individual states are very different, and somehow this does not hinder the functioning of the country, in fact quite the contrary".

By contrast, those who run Brussels aim to standardize everything on the continent and control every detail of the lives of its inhabitants. That is why they multiply these regulations, which are to become laws. As a result, we no longer understand precisely what it is. Of course, the successive regulations are not in tune with their intentions, so they have to be amended, new ones issued, and so on, ad infinitum. We have tens of thousands of pages of contradictory regulations that nobody fully understands, which again contradicts the principles of law and serves the powerful, who have big law firms at their disposal and are able to spend millions on them,

the publicist stated.

