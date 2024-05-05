Anti-Hungarian, Pro-War Left-Wing MEPs Tried to Stymie the Country

"The Hungarian EU Presidency in 2011 was a success, and the government is preparing for the next one on the basis of this experience," he pointed out, stressing that during the presidency they will do everything possible to restore peace and security in Europe, as the Hungarian government's position is clear and unified: the EU must above all guarantee peace and security in Europe. This was the original intention of the founding fathers and is what European citizens expect today. But this also requires the strengthening of the pro-peace, sovereignist forces.

On July 1, let's replace the pro-war elite in Brussels. Vote for peace instead of war!

the politician writes.

Cover photo: Barna Pal Zsigmond (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)