háborúZsigmond Barna PálEU Parlament
magyar

Anti-Hungarian, Pro-War Left-Wing MEPs Tried to Stymie the Country

Hungary will take over the baton in the Council of the European Union as of July 1st. In the current political and economic environment, and in the period of the so-called institutional transition, the EU Presidency is a particularly exciting challenge, and Hungary is prepared for the task, state secretary of the Ministry of European Union Affairs posted Saturday on Facebook.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 05. 05. 14:25
Barna Pal Zsigmond, Hungarian State Secretary for EU Affairs (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

State Secretary Barna Pal Zsigmond wrote, 

the negative bias of the anti-Hungarian, pro-war left-wing MEPs is clearly shown by the fact that they wanted to stymie our country long before the beginning of the presidency.

"However, they did not succeed, and even European Council President Charles Michel has admitted that he is calm and confident about the Hungarian Presidency," the state secretary stressed, noting that this is not surprising, as, since the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the only head of government in Europe who has held a six-month rotating presidency is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The Hungarian EU Presidency in 2011 was a success, and the government is preparing for the next one on the basis of this experience," he pointed out, stressing that during the presidency they will do everything possible to restore peace and security in Europe, as the Hungarian government's position is clear and unified: the EU must above all guarantee peace and security in Europe. This was the original intention of the founding fathers and is what European citizens expect today. But this also requires the strengthening of the pro-peace, sovereignist forces.

On July 1, let's replace the pro-war elite in Brussels. Vote for peace instead of war!

the politician writes.

Cover photo: Barna Pal Zsigmond (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu