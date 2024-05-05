State Secretary Barna Pal Zsigmond wrote,
the negative bias of the anti-Hungarian, pro-war left-wing MEPs is clearly shown by the fact that they wanted to stymie our country long before the beginning of the presidency.
"However, they did not succeed, and even European Council President Charles Michel has admitted that he is calm and confident about the Hungarian Presidency," the state secretary stressed, noting that this is not surprising, as, since the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the only head of government in Europe who has held a six-month rotating presidency is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.