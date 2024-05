Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony called the information processed by Magyar Nemzet a "lie".

Despite this, Mr Karacsony did not deny that foreign funds had been injected into his campaign. Instead, he stated that all his campaigns were conducted in compliance with Hungarian laws.

He told Magyar Nemzet that no donations had been accepted from anyone expecting something in return. He emphasized that everything they did during their campaign was legal and correct in every regard.