Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Wants to See No Wars, I Don't Want to See Wars +Video

The former president and Republican presidential candidate recalled in the interview that during his presidency, the United States did not take part in wars, except for the one against the Islamic State (ISIS), but "we completed it one hundred percent".

I don't want to see wars. I think it's so horrible, it's so unnecessary, and so costly in terms of lives and money - in that order - and it destroys these countries,

the former US president said.

He stressed that the war is destroying culture in Ukraine, for example, and had he been the president at the time, the war in Ukraine and the October 7 attack on Israel would never have happened.

Speaking about Hungary's prime minister, Donald Trump said that "Viktor Orban of Hungary, the leader of the country, is called a strongman, but who cares he's a strongman or not a strongman".

He's a very powerful guy, he said the problem the world has is that Donald Trump is no longer president,

he said.

The Republican presidential candidate recalled that during his presidency, "China didn't play around, Russia didn't play around, nobody played around, and we had no problems, today the whole world is on fire".

He noted

if you look at Viktor Orban, he wants to see no wars, and I don't want to see wars,

Cover photo: In the photo released by the PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and former US President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, before their meeting at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on March 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungaran PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)



