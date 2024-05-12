orosz–ukrán háborúMenczerháború
magyar

Joe Biden's Man Would Send Western Troops to Russia-Ukraine War, Communications Chief Says

Pro-war forces must be stopped, says communications director of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats.

2024. 05. 12. 11:16
MENCZER Tamás
Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz and communications director of Fidesz-Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Pro-war forces are saying that since it is our war, it must continue until Ukraine wins," Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP), said on the morning show of M1 public television. He noted:

Everyone can see, everyone knows that Ukraine will not win, so in recent days, people in America and Europe have been saying that if the Russians break through the front line, they will have to send in troops. So the situation is getting more serious with each day. Only with the support of the Hungarian people can we uphold our pro-peace positions and the peace of our country.

 

Tamas Menczer also shared an excerpt of the interview on his social media page with a post saying that pro-war US President Joe Biden's man, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, would send Western soldiers to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has also talked about this possibility, and compulsory military service is on the table in Germany, so it could well be that they want to extend it to the whole of Europe, the communications chief explained.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz and communications director of Fidesz-Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu