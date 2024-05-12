Joe Biden's Man Would Send Western Troops to Russia-Ukraine War, Communications Chief Says

"Pro-war forces are saying that since it is our war, it must continue until Ukraine wins," Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP), said on the morning show of M1 public television. He noted:
Everyone can see, everyone knows that Ukraine will not win, so in recent days, people in America and Europe have been saying that if the Russians break through the front line, they will have to send in troops. So the situation is getting more serious with each day. Only with the support of the Hungarian people can we uphold our pro-peace positions and the peace of our country.