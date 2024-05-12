Joe Biden's Man Would Send Western Troops to Russia-Ukraine War, Communications Chief Says

Tamas Menczer also shared an excerpt of the interview on his social media page with a post saying that pro-war US President Joe Biden's man, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, would send Western soldiers to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has also talked about this possibility, and compulsory military service is on the table in Germany, so it could well be that they want to extend it to the whole of Europe, the communications chief explained.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz and communications director of Fidesz-Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)