Brüsszel2024-es EP-választásEP-képviselő
magyar

PM Orban Proves Right: Convicted MEPs Do Make Up a Football Team

Workplace harassment, fraud and corruption are the usuals.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 02. 13:18
Banners encouraging people to vote in the European Parliament elections outside the EP building in Brussels on April 27, 2024. EU member states will hold the elections June 6 to 9. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Frederic Sierakowski)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In an integrity investigation, a Dutch platform found that a quarter of the 704 MEPs had been accused of "misconduct, corruption, fraud or theft" on at least one occasion. It is no coincidence that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared the post below early last year:

At this rate, soon there will be enough corrupt MEPs behind bars to form their own football team in prison.

The Hungarian prime minister's comment was prompted by the case, which has since been dubbed the Brussels corruption scandal or Qatargate, involving the payment of large sums of money and substantial gifts. The consequences were serious, with Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino arrested in Naples on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and criminal proceedings initiated against MEP Marc Tarabella. Greek MEP Eva Kaili faced the same charges, along with her spouse and former MEP Pier-Antonio Panzeri. Eva Kaili, the best known figure in the scandal, has already spent four months behind bars and now faces a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The closer you look, the more scandals you find. In December last year, numerous MEPs were put on Santa's naughty list. What is striking about this and similar lists is that right-wing lawmakers were mostly included for spreading fake news. Among others, this was the case with Christian Terhes, who said that the existence of transgender women is the biggest threat to women. Without a view to the severity of offenses, left-wing MEPs were marred in scandals on accusations that were far less subjective in their nature.

In addition to the Brussels corruption scandal mentioned above, Wlodzimierz Karpinski, Donald Tusk's former minister, was released from prison in November - arrested for taking a bribe of one million euros from a company bidding an a rubbish collection contract. He is now sitting in the European Parliament. Three MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats, one from the EPP group, one from Guy Verhofstadt's Renew Europe and one from The Left were suspected of abuse of office and fraud. Irish MEP Mick Wallace (The Left) failed to declare that he was pocketing hundreds of euros a month as an "adviser" to wine bar businesses. Spanish MEP Monica Silvana Gonzales (S&D) was sanctioned by the European Parliament in January for psychologically harassing her assistants. Parliamentary assistants filed 13 separate reports of harassment against French MEP Anne-Sophie Pelletier (The Left). Greek Alexis Georgoulis (The Left) is awaiting his trial in Belgium for alleged rape in 2020. 

An analysis published by the Irish The Journal portal in 2024 reveals that during the current term, 23 MEPs have been convicted by a court - not by an internal ethics body - with outcomes ranging from fines to prison sentences. This batch would make up two football teams.

Whether the right wing is strengthening or not, there are already signs indicating that other lawmakers sitting in the European Parliament may yet turn into protagonists in scandals. The far left in Italy is working to get an Italian activist serving a prison sentence in Budapest into the EP. The ultra-left political movement Power to the People has issued a statement calling on its followers to vote for Ilaria Salis in the June EP elections - thus opening the cell door of the activist imprisoned in Budapest. 

What perhaps reveals more than anything else is the scandal engulfing the president of the European Commission.

"Serious corruption scandal surrounds Ursula von der Leyen" was the title of an article published a year ago by the Hungarian Origo news portal about the European Commission's vaccine procurement scandal. In March 2021, Ursula von der Leyen held preliminary talks with the head of Pfizer on the purchase of coronavirus vaccines and practically negotiated the details in text messages exchanged with the pharmaceutical giant's CEO, Albert Bourla. An investigation into the 35-billion-euro deal was launched in January 2022, but the European Commission president's staff failed to find the text messages in question. On January 11, 2023, the EP's Covid-19 Committee decided to call on the Commission president to appear before the European Parliament over the suspicious purchase of vaccines. Later, however, the European Parliament, battered by the corruption scandals in the previous months, decided to question Ursula von der Leyen on the dubious vaccine purchase behind closed doors "at some point in the future".

What makes the story even more engrossing is the fact that Ursula von der Leyen's husband, Heiko von der Leyen, was appointed as the medical director of the US pharmaceutical company Orgenesis in December 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the company works closely with Pfizer, which is implicated in the European Commission's vaccine procurement scandal.

 Cover photo: Banners encouraging people to vote in the European Parliament elections outside the EP building in Brussels on April 27, 2024. EU member states will hold the elections June  6 to 9. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Frederic Sierakowski) 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu