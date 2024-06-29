Europe is in crisis. The Christian civilization that has defined the framework of our lives is disappearing. The European Union is in decline. The continent's global economic clout has significantly and steadily diminished over the past three decades. The European order is melting away before our eyes with the threat of terrorism and crumbling public security having become persistent. Europe's ability to assert its interests in international politics has also receded - we are closing off and engaging in blocification and a war is raging in the neighborhood. All this has put European nations in a difficult situation, and made people's daily lives more difficult. What the people of Europe see is war, migration and stagnation instead of peace, order and development.

To make matters worse, the bubble of Brussels bureaucrats has led to a number of bad policy decisions in recent years. Europe is increasingly being dragged into a war in which the continent has nothing to gain and everything to lose. And yet the day to day experience is that no price is too high for them when it comes to the war.

The bureaucrats in Brussels want this war, consider it their own and want to defeat Russia. The money of Europeans is constantly being channeled to Ukraine, sanctions have been a shot in the foot for European companies, have driven up inflation and cast millions of European citizens into financial difficulties.

They have made the continent less competitive by raising taxes, and have engaged in a tit-for-tat with Europe's most important trading partners. They have misnavigated the green transition: Europe uses more coal today and energy prices are higher than five years ago. European farmers are protesting every day against being suffocated, while dubious quality Ukrainian agricultural products are being dumped in the EU.