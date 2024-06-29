Következő mérkőzések
Svájc
18:002024. június 29.
Olaszország
Németország
21:002024. június 29.
Dánia
UkrajnaEurópaEurópai Néppártjobboldaleu
magyar

PM Orban: Betrayal and Rejiggering

The task of right-wing parties is to effectuate the will of the European electorate.

Orbán Viktor
2024. 06. 29. 12:55
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob (left) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (right) at the unofficial summit of the European Union in Brussels on June 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's press office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Europe is in crisis. The Christian civilization that has defined the framework of our lives is disappearing. The European Union is in decline. The continent's global economic clout has significantly and steadily diminished over the past three decades. The European order is melting away before our eyes with the threat of terrorism and crumbling public security having become persistent. Europe's ability to assert its interests in international politics has also receded - we are closing off and engaging in blocification and a war is raging in the neighborhood. All this has put European nations in a difficult situation, and made people's daily lives more difficult. What the people of Europe see is war, migration and stagnation instead of peace, order and development.

To make matters worse, the bubble of Brussels bureaucrats has led to a number of bad policy decisions in recent years. Europe is increasingly being dragged into a war in which the continent has nothing to gain and everything to lose. And yet the day to day experience is that no price is too high for them when it comes to the war.

The bureaucrats in Brussels want this war, consider it their own and want to defeat Russia. The money of Europeans is constantly being channeled to Ukraine, sanctions have been a shot in the foot for European companies, have driven up inflation and cast millions of European citizens into financial difficulties.

They have made the continent less competitive by raising taxes, and have engaged in a tit-for-tat with Europe's most important trading partners. They have misnavigated the green transition: Europe uses more coal today and energy prices are higher than five years ago. European farmers are protesting every day against being suffocated, while dubious quality Ukrainian agricultural products are being dumped in the EU.

The European Union's integration of the Western Balkans has come to a complete standstill - only the heroic efforts of the Hungarian enlargement commissioner have brought some progress. Yet, it is a fact that the EU needs new member states and their economic dynamism more than ever. And a misguided migration policy is still causing illegal migrants to flood into the Schengen Area. 

But in Brussels, instead of adopting the successful practices of countries such as Hungary that have stopped migration, they want to punish these countries and force them to let migrants in. 

It is also well known that Africa's population will grow by 750 million by 2040. Hungary is warning that today the fence can stop African migrants, but with such rapidly escalating numbers, the only solution is local economic developments that will keep them there in the medium term. Europe should launch a major development program in Africa, but such a plan is not even on the horizon in Brussels.

The Brussels bureaucrats are undoubtedly successful in one thing: weakening nation states while increasing their own powers. This elite reminds us of the communists. They do not look after the interests of the people, but impose their own ideologies on the people. Their current trendy notions are deep-green politics and the ideal of a mixed society. And if the European people do not like it, then 'woe betide the European people'.

The fact that there is a crisis and the worsening of the war situation were a clear sign, long before the EP elections, of the need for change in Europe. This cannot go on! The vast majority of the European people thought this and expressed their will in the June European elections.

European people have also made it clear that they expect change from the Right. This was reflected in the election results: people voted overwhelmingly for parties promising change rather than left-wing progressivism and warmongering. In twenty of the 27 countries of the European Union, sovereignist or right-wing parties that campaigned explicitly on the promise of change won. 

The left-wing French and Belgian governments fell in the wake of the elections, and Berlin's is also on shaky ground. The people of Europe have made it clear that they want to end the war in their neighborhood, get rid of progressive ideology, stop migration and see the European economy on a path of growth.

So far, so good. As expected, the people of Europe have started to take Europe back. The problem is that the bureaucrats in Brussels have launched a counter-offensive. Alongside the socialists and liberals interested in maintaining the status quo, the European People's Party has been roped in. The EPP campaigned on the promise of change to garner votes. But, despite claiming to be the ambassadors of change, after the elections they aligned themselves with the socialists and liberals who have been putting Europe in danger.

The European People's Party and the other parties of the Left have ignored the decision of the European people and have entered into a shameful pact of power-sharing. This is an open abuse of the mandate given to them by the electorate. A pro-war coalition has been re-established. The sole purpose of this pro-war pact is to keep the Brussels elite, which has plunged Europe into crisis, in power for at least another five years. It is clearer than day that this is why they want to keep in her position the Commission president, who is responsible for a multitude of past failures. The people voted for change, but they have been outwitted by the treachery of the European People's Party and the Brussels elite, and thus the first attempt at taking over Brussels has been fended off.

 

Our task as right-wingers is still to effectuate the will of the European electorate. Our first attempt was rebuffed. This week, a redrawing of plans has taken place. 

Despite the pact to block the will of the electorate, we will continue to build cooperation between the parties of the European Right. Right-wing parties must create strong political groups in the European Parliament and then establish cooperation between these groups.

On Sunday, two decisive events are taking place - keep a watchful eye on Paris and on Vienna. Yesterday, the US also took a major step towards change. If all goes according to plan, and God willing, by the end of the year patriots will be in the majority throughout the Western world. Go team!

The author is the Prime Minister of Hungary

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob (left) and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (right) at the unofficial summit of the European Union in Brussels on June 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's press office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu