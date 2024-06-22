Russia FM's Sharp Retort to NATO

"NATO will in every possible way obstruct fair processes, such as the creation of a Eurasian security system, but there is absolutely no alternative to this path," Russia's foreign minister stressed. CSTO members agreed that there is a need to develop a security architecture in Eurasia, Sergey Lavrov added.

Eurasian security faces threats from many different directions, although the main source of these threats is NATO's aggressive behavior,

he said. The military alliance wants to privatize and become the sole guarantor of stability in our vast region, Lavrov pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet highlighted in an earlier article that at a Moscow meeting with top foreign ministry officials, Vladimir Putin called it timely to discuss guarantees of collective security in Eurasia. He called for an end to the presence of military forces from outside the region. Putin emphasized that Russia is interested in a serious dialogue in the UN on developing an indivisible security system. Armenia's foreign minister did not attend the meeting in Almaty.