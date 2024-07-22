Hungary Enforces Strictest Gun Access in EU

Abuses are rare

Although the number of illegally held firearms in Hungary today is incalculable, according to the expert, he noted that in the second half of the 1980s, enough weapons disappeared from the then Hungarian People's Army to equip a battalion - a unit of around 1,000 men. What is known is that there are roughly 300-350,000 weapons legally held by Hungarian citizens, including those for sport shooting, sport hunting and self-defense, as well as weapons used in the line of work. "People who legally hold firearms are usually so law-abiding that they even refrain from speeding, as certain offences can automatically result in the confiscation of their weapons," Attila Nagy pointed out.

It is important to note that, like motor vehicles, weapons must also undergo periodic technical testing,

the frequency of which has been relaxed for hunting firearms, and is only required upon change of ownership. Technical inspections of other weapons, including licensed gas guns and alarm guns, must be renewed every five years and presented to the permit issuing police authority. Deactivated firearms are also subject to strict rules: they can only be transported in packaged form, as they are considered to be fear-inducing devices under EU legislation.

The illegal purchase of weapons available on the dark web is not common in Hungary, the expert said, explaining that

the domestic prevention and surveillance systems work well, and for those found with illegally held weapons, severe penalties are meted out ranging from two to eight years in prison.

"This is a deterrent for many, compounded by harsh court rulings. The full rigor of the law also applies to those who make weapons at home, as this activity also requires a licence from the authorities," he said.

Attila Nagy noted that the abuse of gun licences is not common in Hungary, as Hungarian gun owners are generally prudent and have acquired a solid knowledge of firearms through the long-standing, previously compulsory military service. "While there have been cases of terminally ill gun owners turning the barrel of a gun on themselves, the killing of or intentionally causing injury to others has never been a common practice in Hungary," the forensic expert said.