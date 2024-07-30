A magyar csapat eredményei:
Aranyérem
0
Ezüstérem
0
Bronzérem
1
HUNMagyarország
16:00KézilabdaMagyarország-Angola
HUNPylyp Akilov
20:32ÖkölvívásOleksandr Khyzhniak-Pylyp Akilov
HUNMagyarország
21:05VízilabdaSpanyolország-Magyarország
NyílNyíl
LengyelországbékemisszióSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: We Hold Polish Diplomacy in High Esteem, Bad to See it Sinking into the Swamp of Lies

We shall repeat for the umpteenth time: Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungary and not the European Union during his peace mission. Perhaps now we can get this through, Hungary's FM posted on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 30. 10:37
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We hold Polish diplomacy in high esteem, which is why it is so bad to see it sinking into the swamp of lies. We shall repeat for the umpteenth time: Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungary and not the European Union during his peace mission. Perhaps now we can get this through, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on social media, pointing out that

speaking about isolation in the case of a prime minister and government that is now the only one in Europe that can maintain contact with the East and the West concurrently is not very wise.

"We are certainly looking forward to welcoming our Polish brothers and sisters back to Central Europe," the minister added.

 

Mindent egy helyen az olimpiáról

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekPajor Tamás

Nem akárki, egy igazi Prédikátor is kibukott a botrányos olimpiamegnyitó miatt

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Áll a bál Párizsban.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.