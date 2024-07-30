Hungary FM: We Hold Polish Diplomacy in High Esteem, Bad to See it Sinking into the Swamp of Lies

"We hold Polish diplomacy in high esteem, which is why it is so bad to see it sinking into the swamp of lies. We shall repeat for the umpteenth time: Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungary and not the European Union during his peace mission. Perhaps now we can get this through, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on social media, pointing out that

speaking about isolation in the case of a prime minister and government that is now the only one in Europe that can maintain contact with the East and the West concurrently is not very wise.

"We are certainly looking forward to welcoming our Polish brothers and sisters back to Central Europe," the minister added.