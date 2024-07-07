Következő mérkőzések
Hungary FM's Message to Brusselites Wailing Over the Peace Mission

Despite the attacks by Europe's pro-war politicians, the Hungarian government will continue its peace mission, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted Sunday on his Facebook page.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 07. 07. 17:54
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
"Sunday marks the end of the first week of the Hungarian EU Presidency, which has proved to everyone that this will be a mission of peace for the next six months," the minister said.

He stressed that the Hungarian government will do its utmost to contribute to the end of the war in the neighborhood, to the creation of peace in the region, and to help Europe finally break out of the stifling war crisis ongoing for two and a half years.

The past week has also demonstrated why Europe's war crisis is deepening, the FM noted.

"Europe is full of pro-war politicians, all of whom have "come out" this week to speak out and criticize the Hungarian government and the prime minister for working for peace and entering into negotiations on the possibility of peace," Peter Szijjarto explained.

He also added that "these pro-war politicians have been steadily deepening the war crisis in Europe over the past two and a half years with arms transfers, fantasies of sending in ground troops and talk of nuclear weapons".

We are not discouraged or dissuaded by these attacks, the peace mission will continue and even intensify, so I urge Europe's pro-war politicians to fasten their seatbelts and to pay close attention next week,

the FM recommended.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

