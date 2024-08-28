Anna Donath's Ex-Employer Makes Huge Profit Last Year

In 2023, the NGO Shelter - Association for Helping Migrants, a former employer of Momentum's failed party chief Anna Donath, increased its revenues by more than HUF 100 million, from 237.9 million to 343.9 million forints.

The organization is headed by Antal Orkeny, described by Magyar Narancs as the "daredevil of sociology." His biography is remarkable, as are his statements: he holds a doctorate from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, is a professor emeritus at ELTE TáTK, and a visiting lecturer at CEU. His name appeared in the Soros Foundation's 1988 yearbook, and he is also listed among the grantees in 1995.

In recent years, Mr. Orkeny has regularly voiced his criticism of the Hungarian government, with his reproach also extending to the Hungarian people.

During the 2015 migration crisis, he accused Hungary's government of running a "hate campaign," which he called a "tragedy," claiming that there was "no self-control in Hungarian society... Instead, people are completely and utterly confused." He also contended that "the state, with its current refugee policy, is disturbing public peace on purpose, stirring up the devil that's present in all of us."

Later, he expressed his discontent with the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Concerning public health restrictions imposed in 2021, he remarked, among other things, that "Hungarian society must recognize that the government has crossed certain boundaries both in the economy and in people's private lives, for political gain."

He also criticized what he described as Hungary's "homophobic law" and the idea of luring the renowned Chinese Fudan University to Hungary. Additionally, he lamented that, under COVID, "apart from individual closure, countries have also apparently moved in a closed, nation-state direction."