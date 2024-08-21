Peter Magyar's Way of Press Freedom: Index Reporters Thrown Out of Tisza Party's Event

On August 20, Peter Magyar invited his supporters to Budapest's Margaret Island, to an event called the Tisza Picnic, which was also attended by reporters from Index to cover the party president's speech, the Mandiner news portal reported.

At the venue, the team of reporters asked the participants questions such as why they considered it important to take part in the event and how they evaluated the Tisza Party's results in the EP and municipal elections.

Shortly after their arrival, however, the organizers and security guards asked the journalists to leave, citing that they had not registered for the event.

Later, in an anonymous letter to Index, the press department of the Tisza Party blocked the publication of the recordings taken at the event and admitted that Index was sent no invitation to the publicly announced event.

Click here for the video recording taken at the venue.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)