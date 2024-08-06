Time Is on Side of Pro-Peace Policy

"It is time for Europe to recognize that time is on the side of a pro-peace policy", Fidesz posted on its social media page.

Time is on the side of pro-peace policy. It is time for Europe to realize this!

Hungary's governing party wrote, quoting Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As Magyar Nemzet had previously reported, the Hungarian prime minister visited Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing and the United States of America as part of his peace mission.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe).