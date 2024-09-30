Fidesz MEP: FPO Victory is a Historic Achievement

Erno Schaller-Baross, a Fidesz representative in the European Parliament, told the Hungarian Mandiner news site that the Austrian Freedom Party’s (FPO) victory is a historic result, as they have never performed this well before. Additionally, no other party has won an election in Austria since World War II other than the Austrian Socialists or the Austrian People's Party.

This represents a huge breakthrough for the Patriots, because in one of the most important Western member states, the members of the strongest party now sit in the Patriots’ group.

Migration was a central theme during the Austrian campaign; the issue has remained consistently on the agenda as conditions in the country’s major cities have become untennable. Mr. Schaller-Baross said he believes that migration will remain the central issue of the next three, four, or five elections in Austria.