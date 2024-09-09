Hungary DM: We Rearmed the Air Force in Recent Years + Video

The Albatros Flying Association is organizing the 29th Borgond Airshow at the airport on the outskirts of Székesfehérvár, showcasing Hungarian aviation and aircraft, as well as the defense capabilities and ground units of the Hungarian Defence Forces.

This year's airshow features a wide range of activities, including aerobatic displays by Zoltan Veres in his MXS aircraft and Gyula Vari, a former MIG-21 and MIG-29 pilot, flying a new YAK-55 aircraft. On display will be the Hungarian-developed Genaviation GenPro aerobatic aircraft, the Altus - designed by Krisztian Dolhai and holder of five world records - and the jet-powered L-29 Delfin trainer. The event will also showcase two helicopters that have been key to Hungarian military aviation, the KA-26 and the MI-2. The Szolnok unit will perform both dynamic and static demonstrations with an H145M helicopter, and the Hungarian-developed light helicopter, the HungaroCopter, will also take to the skies.