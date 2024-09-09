Hungary DM: We Rearmed the Air Force in Recent Years + Video

As soon as the country's economic capabilities made it possible, the Hungarian government launched a large-scale military and national defence development program and we've rearmed the air force in recent years, the defence minister said on Sunday, at the opening of the 29th Borgond Airshow.
Hungary's Armed Forces have brand new rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, DM Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said, adding that a new fleet of Airbus helicopters had been established, Hungary's Gripen fleet had expanded with four combat fighter-bombers, and - just a few days ago - the Brazilian Embraer factory's KC-390 military cargo plane had arrived.
He emphasized that next year Hungary will take delivery of a batch of new jet-propulsion training aircraft, and that the most modern, world-class air defence equipment is gradually being put into use.