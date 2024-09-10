PM Orbán Spoke About Neutrality in Kotcse + Video

– The new economic policy must be neutral. This means that we must resist the formation of blocs of any kind and we must stay out of conflicts that put us at a crossroads forcing us to choose, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized in his speech at the Kotcse picnic, an excerpt of which he shared in his latest video.
According to Mr. Orban, there's a need to sustain deeper economic ties with every player for as long as possible. He also indicated that the economy should not be viewed through a political lens, but solely through the viability of the Hungarian economy. He underlined that the first aspect of economic neutrality was its financing neutrality.
Hungary's credit needs cannot be met from one single financial market. This means that Brussels and London are not enough for us, we need Qatar, Beijing, Tokyo and our own voters to buy Hungarian state bonds,
– he added.