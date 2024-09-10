kötcsei piknikOrbán Viktorgazdasági semlegességminiszterelnök
PM Orbán Spoke About Neutrality in Kotcse + Video

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban outlined the five aspects of economic neutrality.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 10. 15:24
HAVASI Bertalan; ORBÁN Viktor
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Bertalan Havasi, his press chief, at the Kotcse picnic forum (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes) Fotó: Illyés Tibor
– The new economic policy must be neutral. This means that we must resist the formation of blocs of any kind and we must stay out of conflicts that put us at a crossroads forcing us to choose, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized in his speech at the Kotcse picnic, an excerpt of which he shared in his latest video.

According to Mr. Orban, there's a need to sustain deeper economic ties with every player for as long as possible. He also indicated that the economy should not be viewed through a political lens, but solely through the viability of the Hungarian economy. He underlined that the first aspect of economic neutrality was its financing neutrality.

Hungary's credit needs cannot be met from one single financial market. This means that Brussels and London are not enough for us, we need Qatar, Beijing, Tokyo and our own voters to buy Hungarian state bonds,

– he added.

The second element of neutrality is investment neutrality. PM Orban indicated that Hungary needs investments from both the West and the East, and he mentioned market neutrality as the third element.

It's all the same if it's China buying our products for the same price. This is not an ideological or political issue,

– he underlined.

He also mentioned that once the Ukrainians stop supplying gas from Russia to Hungary, they will be able to solve Hungary's supply via the Turkish Stream, which has been built in the meantime.

These things do not happen by chance, there is an order to them,

– Mr. Orban said.

Hungary's prime minister outlined that the fourth element of economic neutrality is technological neutrality. - We are not willing to use Western info-communications technology simply because it comes from the West. If the Chinese is better, if the American product is better, we will use that," he added.

Finally, as the fifth element, Mr. Orban mentioned  energy neutrality, saying that Hungary will be almost self-sufficient by 2032. However, until then, if necessary, we will have to use energy from both the East and the West, he added.

 

