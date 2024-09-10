PM Orbán Spoke About Neutrality in Kotcse + Video

The second element of neutrality is investment neutrality. PM Orban indicated that Hungary needs investments from both the West and the East, and he mentioned market neutrality as the third element.

It's all the same if it's China buying our products for the same price. This is not an ideological or political issue,

– he underlined.

He also mentioned that once the Ukrainians stop supplying gas from Russia to Hungary, they will be able to solve Hungary's supply via the Turkish Stream, which has been built in the meantime.

These things do not happen by chance, there is an order to them,

– Mr. Orban said.

Hungary's prime minister outlined that the fourth element of economic neutrality is technological neutrality. - We are not willing to use Western info-communications technology simply because it comes from the West. If the Chinese is better, if the American product is better, we will use that," he added.

Finally, as the fifth element, Mr. Orban mentioned energy neutrality, saying that Hungary will be almost self-sufficient by 2032. However, until then, if necessary, we will have to use energy from both the East and the West, he added.