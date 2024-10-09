Chief of Tisza Party Strikes Deal with Ill-Wisher of Hungary

At a meeting on Monday, an agreement was likely reached between Peter Magyar, president of the Hungarian opposition Tisza Party, and European People's Party (EPP) President Manfred Weber, EPP group leader in the European Parliament, regarding the Hungarian MEP's immunity.
As is known, Peter Magyar has repeatedly stated recently that he will not waive his immunity after Hungary's Prosecutor General Peter Polt sent a request to the EP president asking for the suspension of the Hungarian MEP's immunity. The reason for the request is that in June, Peter Magyar was involved in a brawl in a downtown nightclub in Budapest. According to the authorities, he committed theft by taking a guest's phone and dropping it deliberately into the Danube.
During this spring's election campaign, the leader of the Tisza Party called for the abolishing of the immunity of MEPs, but now that he is embroiled in a scandal, he takes a completely different view on the issue. Most recently, he has come forward with the unrealistic condition that he is ready to waive his immunity if Hungary joins the European Public Prosecutor's Office.
The EP group of European People's Party, with the Tisza Party included as a member, will certainly defend Magyar and will not support lifting his immunity. Manfred Weber, Hungary's ill-wisher, is lending help to Magyar in order to avoid going to court in Hungary, but later this support will obviously come at a price.
The German politician has long been a fierce enemy of Hungary and PM Orban's government. He attacked Hungary's government and the prime minister personally over several issues, even when Fidesz was a member of the European People's Party.
He voted against Hungary
On December 11 2018, Weber said that he voted against Hungary, not against Viktor Orban or the Fidesz, when he voted in favor of triggering a procedure under Article 7 inquiring into rule of law issues. "Please allow me to remind everybody that I was voting against the country, not against Fidesz, not against Viktor Orban, against the whole country," he said.
Alongside Hungarian left-wing MEPs, the EPP chief voted in favor of twenty-one resolutions against Hungary, and has backed migration and mandatory quotas from the start. Manfred Weber is a truly Hungarophobic person, said Lorinc Nacsa, spokesman for the parliamentary group of Hungary's Christian Democratic People's Party, on June 29 2024.