Orbán Viktorújévzsidó közösség
magyar

Hungary a Calm and Safe island

Prime Minister Orban says it is in everyone's interest to preserve peace.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 03. 9:37
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Viktor Orban extended his greetings to the leaders of Hungarian Jewish organizations and members of the Jewish community on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, according to Bertalan Havasi, the deputy state secretary in charge of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.

"These days, Jewish communities around the world are wishing each other a good and sweet year. 

Hungary is proud to be a calm and safe island in the globe, where this wish can be expressed with the utmost ease," 

– Mr. Orban wrote, then emphasized that it is in everyone’s interest to preserve this peace.

PM Orban expressed his gratitude for the significant intellectual, economic, and cultural contributions that the Hungarian Jewish community has made to the country over the past year.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Kálmán Olga nagyon keményen beszólt Magyar Péternek

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Gőzerővel megy a helyezkedés a baloldalon.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu