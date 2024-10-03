Hungary a Calm and Safe island

PM Viktor Orban extended his greetings to the leaders of Hungarian Jewish organizations and members of the Jewish community on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, according to Bertalan Havasi, the deputy state secretary in charge of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.

"These days, Jewish communities around the world are wishing each other a good and sweet year.

Hungary is proud to be a calm and safe island in the globe, where this wish can be expressed with the utmost ease,"

– Mr. Orban wrote, then emphasized that it is in everyone’s interest to preserve this peace.

PM Orban expressed his gratitude for the significant intellectual, economic, and cultural contributions that the Hungarian Jewish community has made to the country over the past year.