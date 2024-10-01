UkrajnaSzijjártó PéterkülügyminiszterENSZ Közgyűlés
Hungary FM: Hungary Strives for Good Neighborly Relations with Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister paid a visit to Budapest. It takes two to make a bargain, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade says.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 10. 01. 13:28
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
"Hungary is part of the global majority when it calls for peace in Ukraine as soon as possible," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media. "We were reaffirmed of this once again during the UN General Assembly last week," he added. In his Facebook post, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade noted that after four and a half years, Ukraine's foreign minister has paid a visit in Budapest.

At the same time, of course, we are striving for good neighborly relations with Ukraine, but the as the saying goes: "It takes two to make a bargain". We'll see how far we get today,

the minister underlined.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto meets his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto) 

