Hungary, Sweden Jointly Upgrade Gripens + Video

A historic agreement has been reached with the Swedish defense minister on the joint upgrade of Gripen fighter jets, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced in a video posted on Facebook. "Our Gripens that are coming from Sweden are the iconic multirole combat aircraft of the Hungarian Air Force, a defining force for Hungarian defense forces," the Hungarian minister said.

Photo: Noemi Bruzak

"Today, we had talks with the Swedish defense minister in Stockholm, and we signed an agreement we could call historic: we will work together on developing the Gripens, and on many other important bilateral issues," he said. Swedish-Hungarian ties, especially since Sweden's NATO accession, have been elevated to a strategic level, Hungary's defense minister said. "We agree on important issues, but we differ on some very important issues. Hungary is on the side of peace in Ukraine," said Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, stressing that the only solution is diplomacy, not the continuation of the war, but a ceasefire and peace talks. "We have opposing views in this regard, we have different opinions, but despite this, we have had a valuable and honest discussion," the Hungarian politician said.