Tamas Menczer: You're Not Nice or Cute, Mr MEP, You're Servile

"The MEP has misunderstood something. If you have no position, don't become a politician. If you don't have a position, someone else will tell you what to think. In the case of the Tisza Party representatives, it's Manfred Weber and the European People's Party (EPP)," Tamas Menczer reacted in a video post on social media to what one of Peter Magyar's party members in Brussels recently said:

I don't have my own definite position on every issue, just as I don't have my own definite position on domestic policy either, and that's no secret.

"There are a number of issues where we have adopted and accept the People's Party position and quasi made them our own," the Tisza Party MEP added, also noting that the EPP have received them with "enormous love and support from the very first moment".

If the representative is seeking love, then perhaps he should go home to his family or get a dog. Politics is about defending Hungarian interests, and this involves taking on conflicts. We accept these conflicts, while you bow your heads to Manfred Weber,

The communications chief of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance slammed opposition Tisza Party MEP Zoltan Tarr, also noting,

"You're not being nice or cute, Mr MEP, you're being servile. And you want to repay Manfred Weber's trust by offering up Hungary in exchange. But we will not let that happen,"

Tamas Menczer added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Tisza Party MEPs Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr (Photo: MTI)